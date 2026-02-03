or
Nicola Peltz's Billionaire Father Weighs in on the Beckham Family Drama After Son-in-Law Brooklyn Confirms Rift: Watch

photo of brooklyn beckham, nicola peltz and nelson peltz
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Nelson Peltz broke his silence on the Beckham family drama after son-in-law Brooklyn said in a statement that he doesn't want to reconcile with his parents.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Nelson Peltz, the billionaire father of Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz, has commented on the much buzzed-about Beckham family feud.

The business magnate, 83, broke his silence on the drama during an interview at the WSJ's Invest Live event in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, February 3.

"My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that's not for coverage here today," he told reporter Lauren Thomas, before adding, "But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

Source: @wsjmag/instagram

Nelson Peltz commented on the rift between son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham and his family.

'My Advice Is Stay the H--- Out of the Press'

image of Nelson Peltz shared that he has given his daughter and son-in-law advice on navigating the difficult situation.
Source: The Wall Street Journal/YouTube

Nelson Peltz shared that he has given his daughter and son-in-law advice on navigating the difficult situation.

Moreover, when asked if he's given his daughter and son-in-law advice on how to navigate the tricky situation, Nelson said, "I do..I do. Sometimes they give me advice."

The prominent investor then quipped, "My advice is stay the h--- out of the press. So how much good did that do?"

Nicola's powerful father's remarks come after Brooklyn, 26, shared a lengthy statement publicly declaring that he doesn't wish to reconcile with his family amid a bitter rift stemming from his relationship with the 31-year-old actress.

Brooklyn Beckham Has Found 'Peace and Relief' With Wife Nicola

image of Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on his family's rift in an Instagram post on January 19.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on his family's rift in an Instagram post on January 19.

In his statement, Brooklyn went as far as to claim he's been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else" and that he's since found "peace and relief" with wife Nicola after years of anxiety.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," the hot sauce entrepreneur wrote on his Instagram Stories on January 19.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he alleged, alluding to the frequent social media posts, family events and what he described as "inauthentic relationships."

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz

How Did Nelson Peltz Make His Money?

image of Nelson Peltz's wealth far exceeds that of the soccer star and former Spice Girl member.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Nelson Peltz's wealth far exceeds that of the soccer star and former Spice Girl member.

Nelson's wealth reportedly far exceeds that of the Beckhams, with the businessman's net worth being approximately $1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, boast a combined net worth of $680 million.

According to Investopedia, Nelson "has influenced companies like Snapple, Proctor & Gamble, and Wendy's through strategic investments and board involvement."

"He has influenced corporate strategy and financial performance across various industries," the website states.

Nelson Peltz Was Described as a 'Billionaire Bully'

image of Nelson almost called Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding off.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Nelson almost called Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding off.

Following Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 nuptials, it was alleged that wedding planners dubbed Nelson a "billionaire bully."

Claiming he came close to canceling the big day, the Peltz family patriarch reportedly called the whole thing a "s--- show."

Claudia, Nelson's wife and Nicola's mom, apparently stepped in, though, and "begged" him not to call the wedding off, citing it would "destroy" the actress' career.

