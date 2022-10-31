Oh, Baby! Brooklyn Beckham Reacts To Wife Nicola Peltz's Stunning Cosplay Photo

Peltz is set to star in the premiere of Hulu's upcoming series Welcome to Chippendales as the role of Stratten — a former Playmate of the Year who was shot and murdered in 1980 at the age of 20 by her disgraced husband, Canadian nightclub promoter Paul Snider.

The TV miniseries, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 22, focuses on Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who founded the strip club Chippendales alongside Snider.

Tons of fans flocked to Peltz comments section to share how eager they were to not only see the stunning actress on the screen, but to learn more about Stratten's devastating story within the adult entertainment industry.