Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife
Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.
For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in a decades-long feud.
While their fun attire may be their way at poking fun at the rumors, it could also be a subtle way of throwing shade.
Though Peltz insisted she has no ill will towards her "great in-laws," Victoria and David Beckham, the latter was allegedly upset after the lovebirds discussed the situation in an interview with Grazia, where Brooklyn called his wife "my first priority."
"David was really appalled by the Grazia interview because it seemed to be washing the family dirty linen in public – and he said that [Brooklyn's brothers] Romeo and Cruz are also hurt by it," a source spilled.
"I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened," the source explained of how the athlete confronted his eldest son. "He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family.'"
Another insider claimed the former Spice Girl, 48, has grown "fearful" that the drama will tear their family apart.
"She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage," shared the source. "She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult."