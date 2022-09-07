Shopping Smiles: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Spotted On Romantic Beverly Hills Outing
Brooklyn Beckham and his new wife, Nicola Peltz, were spotted celebrating the weekend in style, sporting sunglasses and smiles as they walked hand-in-hand around Beverly Hills, Calif.
On Monday, September 5, the newlyweds enjoyed the Labor Day holiday by embarking on a vintage shopping spree, stopping by boutique What Goes Around Comes Around.
While Beckham kept it casual, pairing an oversized white tee featuring an image of late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, with baggy jeans, white sneakers and sporty-looking black shades, Nicola opted for a more high-end look.
The Bates Motel star rocked a red, cropped tube top with wide-leg black leather pants, completing the look with a black shoulder bag, black square sunglasses and matching platform boots with wooden accents. She accessorized with several dainty necklaces, large gold bangles, and an eye-popping diamond ring.
BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S WIFE WALKS RED CARPET AFTER RUMORED SPAT WITH MOTHER-IN-LAW VICTORIA
Despite appearing to be all smiles during their long-weekend shopping trip, their romantic outing comes amid rumors that the newlyweds, who tied the knot back in April, are allegedly at odds with Beckham’s famous parents, soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.
"Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most," an unnamed insider recently spilled, adding that the drama, which reportedly has some origins in the planning of the couple’s Florida wedding, has left the fashion maven feeling “fearful” about her relationship with her eldest son.
VICTORIA BECKHAM 'FEARFUL' NICOLA PELTZ FEUD WILL RUIN HER RELATIONSHIP WITH HER SON
Despite being “warm and welcoming” to Peltz, who Victoria even “adored” at first, the tension has reportedly made things “tricky.”
“It is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken,” the insider spilled of the singer, noting that "she and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship.”
“He was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage," they continued. "She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult."