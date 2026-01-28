'It's Not Shocking': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Will Never Leak Victoria Beckham's 'Inappropriate' Wedding Dance Footage, Source Claims
Jan. 28 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have no plans to release footage of Victoria Beckham allegedly dancing "inappropriately" at their wedding — because according to an insider, the video would prove Brooklyn exaggerated his claims.
“They haven’t released it because there’s nothing there,” a source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. “Victoria is dancing exactly how you’d expect her to be dancing. It’s not s---, it’s not shocking — it’s just awkward."
Footage of Victoria Beckham's Dance 'Was Seized and Deleted'
Brooklyn accused his mother of improper behavior at his 2022 wedding in a statement speaking out about his feud with his family earlier this month.
He claimed the former Spice Girl "hijacked" the first dance that was supposed to be a romantic moment and "humiliated" him by dancing "very inappropriately" on him.
The source explained there's no footage of the incident because the newlyweds "moved fast."
“No phones. NDAs everywhere. One official videographer — and even that footage was allegedly seized and deleted,” the insider claimed.
A separate source added, “They control every frame. The video exists, but only on a private device they own. It will never be released.”
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Offered Millions' to Release Wedding Dance Footage
Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly been "offered millions" to release the wedding dance footage, but "the answer was an immediate no."
“Because money doesn’t erase trauma,” friends of the couple told the outlet. “And releasing it wouldn’t prove anything anyway.”
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding DJ Spoke Out
Though the "Wannabe" singer has yet to speak out on the controversy, the DJ who performed at the couple's 2022 nuptials confirmed the moment was "awkward" — though he didn't feel it was entirely Victoria's fault.
"Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn onto the stage," DJ Fat Tony claimed during a January 23 appearance on the U.K. show The Morning. "Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. And then Marc Anthony asks ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage. And then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.'"
Nicola Peltz Ran Out of Room 'Crying'
The Puerto Rican singer allegedly left the groom "devastated," with the heiress running out of "the room crying her eyes out."
"Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage, and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips,"" the musician explained of why Brooklyn may have found it uncomfortable. "The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."