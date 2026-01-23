Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Reveals Nicola Peltz Ran Out 'Crying' Over Victoria Beckham's 'Awkward' Dance With Her Son

Article continues below advertisement

The DJ who played at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding is speaking out over the groom's allegations that his mom, Victoria Beckham, "hijacked" the couple's first dance and grooved "inappropriately" at the 2022 nuptials. On the Friday, January 23, episode of the U.K. show This Morning, DJ Fat Tony confirmed the moment was "awkward" but didn't feel it was all the fashion designer's fault.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Cried Over First Dance Snub

Source: @nicolaannepeltz/instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding DJ revealed the bride 'cried' over Victoria Beckham's dance with her son.

"Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance," he recalled. "And then Marc Anthony asks ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage. And then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.'" Marc's actions left Brooklyn "devastated," and Nicola ran out of "the room crying her eyes out."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) Source: @thismorning/instagram DJ Fat Tony put some of the blame on wedding guest Marc Anthony.

"Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage, and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips,"" the DJ explained of why Brooklyn may have found it inappropriate. "The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Admits the 'Whole Situation Was Really Awkward'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The DJ admitted the 'whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.'

However, the DJ insisted "there was no s--- dropping, there was no PVC cat suit [and] no Spice Girl action." He added that he's worked at several Beckham parties, calling them a "close-knit family [who] love to dance."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Brooklyn Beckham's Nasty Feud With His Family

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham slammed his parents for being 'disrespectful' to his spouse.

“So you know, what we deem as ‘inappropriate’ is not how Brooklyn feels. This is all about how Brooklyn feels," he clarified. "If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward." As OK! reported, Brooklyn's comments came via social media on Monday, January 19, amid his long feud with his famous family. Brooklyn revealed he didn't want to "reconcile" with his parents or siblings due to them being "controlling" and always acting "disrespectful" toward Nicola.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham claimed his parents have 'controlled' him 'for most of my life.'