Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Reveals Nicola Peltz Ran Out 'Crying' Over Victoria Beckham's 'Awkward' Dance With Her Son
Jan. 23 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
The DJ who played at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding is speaking out over the groom's allegations that his mom, Victoria Beckham, "hijacked" the couple's first dance and grooved "inappropriately" at the 2022 nuptials.
On the Friday, January 23, episode of the U.K. show This Morning, DJ Fat Tony confirmed the moment was "awkward" but didn't feel it was all the fashion designer's fault.
Nicola Peltz Cried Over First Dance Snub
"Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance," he recalled. "And then Marc Anthony asks ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage. And then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.'"
Marc's actions left Brooklyn "devastated," and Nicola ran out of "the room crying her eyes out."
"Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage, and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips,"" the DJ explained of why Brooklyn may have found it inappropriate. "The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."
DJ Admits the 'Whole Situation Was Really Awkward'
However, the DJ insisted "there was no s--- dropping, there was no PVC cat suit [and] no Spice Girl action."
He added that he's worked at several Beckham parties, calling them a "close-knit family [who] love to dance."
“So you know, what we deem as ‘inappropriate’ is not how Brooklyn feels. This is all about how Brooklyn feels," he clarified. "If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward."
As OK! reported, Brooklyn's comments came via social media on Monday, January 19, amid his long feud with his famous family. Brooklyn revealed he didn't want to "reconcile" with his parents or siblings due to them being "controlling" and always acting "disrespectful" toward Nicola.
In his tirade, Brooklyn slammed his mom over his wedding, calling her behavior "humiliating."
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead," he spilled. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
Brooklyn said he was sick of being "controlled by my parents for most of my life" and accused them of being obsessed with putting forth a perfect image to the public.
"My wife and I don't want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation," he concluded. "All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."