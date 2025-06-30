Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Curves in Sheer Low-Cut Dress at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Pajama Party: Photos

Nader's black outfit featured a low-cut, off-the-shoulder corseted bodysuit paired with a long, lace train that exposed the star's butt.

She accessorized with black heels and minimal jewelry, sweeping her dirty blonde locks into an elegant ponytail.

The Dancing With the Stars alum posted a few Instagram Story photos of herself en route to the party, as she flaunted cleavage in one shot and touched up her face with Charlotte Tilbury makeup in the other.