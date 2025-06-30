Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Curves in Sheer Low-Cut Dress at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Pajama Party: Photos
Brooks Nader wore a racy ensemble in Italy while celebrating Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.
On Monday, June 30, the model uploaded several hot shots from when she attended the newlyweds' pajama-themed after-party, where she stood out in a black ensemble that showed quite a bit of a skin.
Brooks Nader's Risqué Outfit
Nader's black outfit featured a low-cut, off-the-shoulder corseted bodysuit paired with a long, lace train that exposed the star's butt.
She accessorized with black heels and minimal jewelry, sweeping her dirty blonde locks into an elegant ponytail.
The Dancing With the Stars alum posted a few Instagram Story photos of herself en route to the party, as she flaunted cleavage in one shot and touched up her face with Charlotte Tilbury makeup in the other.
Nader added a snap of the bride as well, gushing, "This weekend was complete and utter magic, just like YOU TWO! Your love is infectious."
Earlier in the day, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner shared a few photos of herself in a pale pink strapless gown, which she wore to the nuptials.
Is Brooks Nader Single?
Nader appeared to attend the fun weekend without a date, though as OK! reported, she was seen dancing with former rumored fling Tom Brady. However, an insider said the athlete was also seen grooving with newly single Sydney Sweeney.
Nader's last romance, which was with DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko, ended in April amid rumors he cheated on her.
Though the professional dancer insisted he was never unfaithful, one of her sisters claimed they saw "hard evidence" proving otherwise.
The Model Doesn't Want to Get Back Together With Gleb Savchenko
Though the exes had broken up and rekindled things since first hitting it off in September, a source revealed Nader isn't interested in reconciling again.
"She's excited to be entering a brand-new chapter and getting out there enjoying herself on the singles scene again," the source shared with a publication. "Brooks is one of the most beautiful sought-after women in Hollywood if not the world right now so of course men are lining up to date her. But she's not in any rush to get a boyfriend. She wants to enjoy being single for a while."
The star and her family are starring in their very own reality show, Love Thy Nader, but it's unclear if her drama with Savchenko will be documented.
The series, which debuts this summer, was described as a "coming of age" story of the "high-stakes world of modeling" and "the social scene of Manhattan’s elite."