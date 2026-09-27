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Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Assets in Tight Black Dress During Milan Fashion Week: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader showed off her stuff during Milan Fashion Week on September 26.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

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Brooks Nader turned heads when she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 show on Saturday, September 26, during Milan Fashion Week.

The model, 29, shared several snaps from the stylish event on social media, donning two looks for the party.

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Brooks Nader Wore 2 Looks for the Fashion Week Event

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image of brooks Nader
Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM

Brooks Nader turned heads with a black ensemble when she stepped out during Milan Fashion Week.

Nader first sported a black long-sleeved sheer dress, knee-high stockings, as well as matching black shorts and a bralette underneath. Large black shades and heels completed the classic look.

For the afterparty, the Sports Illustrated cover star wore a tight black leather minidress and a long rosary necklace.

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image of brooks Nader
Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM

Brooks Nader sported a black dress and rosary necklace for the fashion show's afterparty.

Strappy sandals and dangling earrings added more drama to the chic ensemble. Nader kept her makeup light with her pale pink lip color and barely-there blush.

The Baywatch actress opened up about her beauty routine earlier this year, telling Who What Wear: "I grew up on pageant culture, and I love a full beat. "

"An undone version of myself is my hottest hair," she joked. "I feel most confident and that my hair is the hottest when I have that messy, bedhead volume."

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Brooks Nader Will Be Starring in Fox's Upcoming 'Baywatch' Reboot

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Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM

Brooks Nader put her chest on display for the fashion show.

The Louisiana native will next be seen in Fox's reboot of Baywatch, which is set to hit TV screens in January.

She will be appearing alongside Jessica Belkin, Livvy Dunne, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone and Hassie Harrison. The series was filmed at Los Angeles' Venice Beach and wrapped up production in early August.

The Love Thy Nader personality will star in the 12-episode series as Selene, the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards."

"While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon (played by Amell) have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction," her official character description reads.

image of brooks Nader
Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM

Brooks Nader will be starring in Fox's upcoming 'Baywatch' series.

"Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding," the synopsis continued.

Nader discussed her new foray into acting, divulging to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in March how excited she is to be on the revival.

"Stepping into this next chapter feels surreal. It’s such an iconic series and to be a major part of this is a dream come true!” she gushed.

Nader also told Fox News earlier this year how the project is "the most exciting thrill of a lifetime."

"I feel like there's so much anticipation and everyone has to wait until January, but I think it's only going to build, the momentum is going to build," she said.

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