Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Assets in Tight Black Dress During Milan Fashion Week: Photos

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Brooks Nader turned heads when she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 show on Saturday, September 26, during Milan Fashion Week. The model, 29, shared several snaps from the stylish event on social media, donning two looks for the party.

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Brooks Nader Wore 2 Looks for the Fashion Week Event

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader turned heads with a black ensemble when she stepped out during Milan Fashion Week.

Nader first sported a black long-sleeved sheer dress, knee-high stockings, as well as matching black shorts and a bralette underneath. Large black shades and heels completed the classic look. For the afterparty, the Sports Illustrated cover star wore a tight black leather minidress and a long rosary necklace.

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Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader sported a black dress and rosary necklace for the fashion show's afterparty.

Strappy sandals and dangling earrings added more drama to the chic ensemble. Nader kept her makeup light with her pale pink lip color and barely-there blush. The Baywatch actress opened up about her beauty routine earlier this year, telling Who What Wear: "I grew up on pageant culture, and I love a full beat. " "An undone version of myself is my hottest hair," she joked. "I feel most confident and that my hair is the hottest when I have that messy, bedhead volume."

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Brooks Nader Will Be Starring in Fox's Upcoming 'Baywatch' Reboot

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader put her chest on display for the fashion show.

The Louisiana native will next be seen in Fox's reboot of Baywatch, which is set to hit TV screens in January. She will be appearing alongside Jessica Belkin, Livvy Dunne, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone and Hassie Harrison. The series was filmed at Los Angeles' Venice Beach and wrapped up production in early August. The Love Thy Nader personality will star in the 12-episode series as Selene, the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards." "While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon (played by Amell) have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction," her official character description reads.

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader will be starring in Fox's upcoming 'Baywatch' series.