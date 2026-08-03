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Brooks Nader Wows in Iconic Red Swimsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Set of 'Baywatch' Reboot

Brooks Nader
Source: @Brooks Nader/Instagram, MEGA

Brooks Nader flaunted her curves in the 'Baywatch' swimsuit.

Aug. 3 2026, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET

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Brooks Nader gave fans another glimpse at the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot, sharing behind-the-scenes photos donning the franchise's iconic red one-piece swimsuit.

The model looked stunning as she flaunted her figure in the signature swimwear, leaving her blonde hair down in voluminous waves.

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Brooks Nader
Source: @Brooks Nader/Instagram

Brooks Nader posted a series of photos from the set of the 'Baywatch' reboot.

In a few photos, Nader posed from her trailer while getting her hair and makeup done. For one solo mirror selfie, she flaunted her enviable curves, captioning the photo, "Bruises covered."

For another clip, she shared a video captioned "Love them so much," referring to the reboot's glam squad.

Nader also snapped a picture from the beach alongside a few cops, writing, "Safest beach in LA."

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Who Does Brooks Nader Play on 'Baywatch'?

Brooks Nader
Source: @Brooks Nader/Instagram

Brooks Nader will star in the series as Selene.

Nader will act alongside Stephen Amell, who plays the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's character Mitch Buchannon from the 1989 series.

The series consists of 12 episodes and was filmed at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif. The show, which follows a new group of lifeguards, wrapped up filming on Saturday, August 1.

Nader was cast to play the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards," Selene.

According to her character's description, “While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction."

“Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding,” the description added.

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'Out-of-Body Experience'

Brooks Nader
Source: @Brooks Nader/Instagram

Brooks Nader shared it has been 'exciting' to be a part of the show.

The series picks up years after the original Baywatch, and now Hobie is a captain following in his father Mitch's footsteps.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model will also be joined by Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, and Livvy Dunne.

Nader told People magazine in April that stepping into the red bathing suit for the first time was truly an "out-of-body experience" that "even the wardrobe people" were crying over.

"They were like, 'This is so big and this is so exciting.' And I feel like the energy with the cast and the crew and everybody involved is just spectacular and everyone's so excited to see it all come to life. I think everyone's going to love the show and everyone's working really hard. So it's exciting," she added.

'I Don't Run in Normal Motion Anymore'

Brooks Nader
Source: @Brooks Nader/Instagram

Brooks Nader joked she now only runs in 'slo-mo.'

Nader also joked, "I don't run in normal motion anymore. That's my new personality, is running in slow-mo."

"I've been doing this since I was like 2 years old," Nader shared. "I've been ready for this. I'm like, 'I got this.' I've been watching the videos of Pam [Anderson] and Carmen Electra. I'm ready for this."

"I've been doing this in my mirror since I was like 10 years old. You know what I mean? So you'll like my run," she continued.

The Baywatch reboot is set to premiere on Fox in January 2027.

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