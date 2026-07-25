Brooks Nader Bares Her Nipples in See-Through White Shirt While Partying on a Yacht: Photos

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Brooks Nader had some fun in the sun while baring her chest in a slinky look during her luxurious vacation. The model, 29, rocked an all-white outfit while partying on a yacht with friend Simon Huck on Friday, July 24.

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Brooks Nader Shared Photos From Her Yacht Vacation on Instagram

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The model showed off her toned chest in a new snap.

Nader shared several snapshots of her trip on her Instagram Stories and posed on the lavish boat in her NSFW look. In one shot, the Sports Illustrated cover star took a selfie while wearing a blue bandana and black sunglasses. She also wore a long white tank top that bared her nipples.

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Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader spent the day partying on a yacht with friends on July 24.

In another photo, she pulled her blonde hair in a tight bun and sat on the yacht's couch while sporting a blousy pleated top and white shorts. The Baywatch actress also shared an image of her "bestie" Huck lounging on the boat as another ship stood in the background and they sailed through the ocean. Nader recently opened up about starring in the upcoming TV series reboot of the hit '90s beach drama, which is set to hit Fox in January 2027.

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Brooks Nader Will Next Be Seen in Fox's 'Baywatch' Reboot

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader's pal Simon Huck was also on the boat with her

"The role has been the most exciting thrill of a lifetime," the Love Thy Nader star told Fox News in May. "I cry every time I put the red suit on, because I'm like, 'This is my work uniform! What?'" she joked. She also addressed hate about the majority of the show's cast being influencers back in March, telling Daily Mail: "I think that the times are different, and everyone is so multi-hyphenate now, and you can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence. And that's the beauty of the culture that social media has created."

Source: MEGA Fox's 'Baywatch' series will air next year