Brooks Nader Bares Her Nipples in See-Through White Shirt While Partying on a Yacht: Photos
July 25 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader had some fun in the sun while baring her chest in a slinky look during her luxurious vacation.
The model, 29, rocked an all-white outfit while partying on a yacht with friend Simon Huck on Friday, July 24.
Brooks Nader Shared Photos From Her Yacht Vacation on Instagram
Nader shared several snapshots of her trip on her Instagram Stories and posed on the lavish boat in her NSFW look.
In one shot, the Sports Illustrated cover star took a selfie while wearing a blue bandana and black sunglasses. She also wore a long white tank top that bared her nipples.
In another photo, she pulled her blonde hair in a tight bun and sat on the yacht's couch while sporting a blousy pleated top and white shorts.
The Baywatch actress also shared an image of her "bestie" Huck lounging on the boat as another ship stood in the background and they sailed through the ocean.
Nader recently opened up about starring in the upcoming TV series reboot of the hit '90s beach drama, which is set to hit Fox in January 2027.
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Brooks Nader Will Next Be Seen in Fox's 'Baywatch' Reboot
"The role has been the most exciting thrill of a lifetime," the Love Thy Nader star told Fox News in May. "I cry every time I put the red suit on, because I'm like, 'This is my work uniform! What?'" she joked.
She also addressed hate about the majority of the show's cast being influencers back in March, telling Daily Mail: "I think that the times are different, and everyone is so multi-hyphenate now, and you can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence. And that's the beauty of the culture that social media has created."
"We now have platforms. I think, during the '90s, you didn't have social media, you didn't have Instagram or TikTok, and so people could use their voice now," she continued. "I think that there's so many amazing platforms and voices that are on the show, in the cast, and I think it'll only help the series."
"It was the biggest 'pinch me' moment of my career. I feel like this is my first big acting gig, and so I'm excited to show people what I can do and obviously big shoes to fill," she also gushed over her new show and wearing the iconic red swimsuit. "Baywatch was such an iconic series, and we have such a stacked cast of amazing talent. And so I know everyone's gonna love it. It's amazing."
Other stars who are part of the new Baywatch cast include Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.