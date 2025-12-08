or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brooks Nader
CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Model Brooks Nader Bares Her Nipples in See-Through Shirt After Weight-Loss Drug Confession

image of Brooks Nader bared it all in a tight white tee in a risqué new Instagram post.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader bared her nipples in a see-through shirt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader bared it all in a tight white tee in a risqué new Instagram post.

The model, 28, shared the snap on her Stories on December 7, in which she took the selfie in a bathroom. The photo comes just several weeks after she opened up about using weight-loss injections.

image of Brooks Nader rocked a see-through shirt for the selfie.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader rocked a see-through shirt for the selfie.

Nader donned the see-through shirt — which accentuated her chest — as well as a gray fur jacket and black trousers.

The Sports Illustrated cover star also rocked a ponytail and some bronzed makeup. She had on dark lashes, shiny highlighter, rosy blush and a nude lip combo.

Last month, Nader revealed to Us Weekly that she dabbled in using GLP-1 injections to help out her weight-loss journey.

GLP-1s Have Helped Brooks Nader With Her Confidence

image of The model admitted she's on a GLP-1.
Source: MEGA

The model admitted she's on a GLP-1.

"I think it's a learn as you go situation and trial and error," she said when asked if she will ever stop using the syringes.

“I'm still working on my self-confidence and just my journey with that every day. It’s different now," the Dancing With the Stars alum admitted. “I fluctuate like everyone else. So it just depends.”

Nader has been candid in the past about using the drugs to help her stay fit and toned.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader

image of The 'DWTS' alum said using the injections is 'a crutch' for her.
Source: MEGA

The 'DWTS' alum said using the injections is 'a crutch' for her.

She told Bustle earlier this year how after she discussed the side effects from the medications (such as nausea) on her Hulu series, Love Thy Nader, fans reached out to her to offer support.

“The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me, saying, ‘I’m also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there’s such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,’” she told the outlet.

The Model Says She Needs to Get Off of the Weight-Loss Drugs

image of Brooks Nader micro-doses the GLP-1 when needed.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader micro-doses the GLP-1 when needed.

“I’m still on it. It’s a crutch for me, too. It’s not healthy. I should get off it; I’ll be honest about that," she revealed.

On her reality show, Nader noted how she likes to "micro-dose GLP-1" to help her maintain her weight.

However, she confessed that with a Maxim cover coming up, she would be increasing the dosage to aid in her feeling her best. "I want to be extra snatched. But at the same time, the symptoms of the weight loss drug, they’ve gotten a lot worse recently," she said on the show.

