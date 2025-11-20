or
Brooks Nader Calls Out 'F------ Petty' Ex Gleb Savchenko for Ranting About Her on Instagram Live 1 Year After Breakup: 'We Can Go Tit for Tat'

Photo of Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
Source: Olivia's House/YouTube/MEGA

During a podcast interview, Brooks Nader exposed her ex Gleb Savchenko for continuing to drag her name.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader is not letting her ex Gleb Savchenko's "petty" behavior slide.

During the Thursday, November 20, episode of "Olivia's House," the reality star, 28, dragged her former Dancing With the Stars partner and boyfriend.

Nader expressed frustration over Savchenko bashing her on Instagram Live one year after their initial breakup.

Source: Olivia's House/YouTube

Brooks Nader was a guest star on 'Olivia's House.'

  • "Everyone was like, 'Ugh, we’re still talking about this. You’re still bitter.' Meanwhile, this f------ guy is in his forties, and he was on Instagram Live a couple nights ago...ranting about me and my whole family and he’s like, 'But I don't care,'" she said. "And someone's like, 'You don't care,' but you're on Instagram Live 12 months later b------- about it,' so we can go tit for tat on the pettiness."

    Nader admitted that one of the main reasons why she and Savchenko had "good chemistry" is because they are similarly "so f------ petty."

    "We would just do the most f----- up, toxic, petty things to each other throughout the whole season. If I wanted to piss him off and go out, whatever I knew I could, his job was to hang out with me for eight hours the next day," she recalled. "So I'd be like, 'I know where to find you, b----. You're not ignoring me. It's your job to show up, so I'll just do whatever.'"

    Did Gleb Savchenko Cheat on Brooks Nader?

    Image of Brooks Nader accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her.
    Source: Olivia's House/YouTube

    Brooks Nader accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her.

    The dancer allegedly cheated on Nader, and the drama unfolded on her Hulu series, Love Thy Nader.

    "[I found out] through his phone. I had a little look. I had a little peek," she revealed on Thursday's podcast. "Had my sisters have a peek, had everyone do a breeze through...I don't want to get sued again."

    The exes dated for approximately seven months, with a brief intermission in their relationship after their DWTS elimination in October 2024. In April, they called it quits for good.

    Gleb Savchenko Seemingly Disses Brooks Nader in Interview

    Image of Brooks Nader dated Gleb Savchenko for less than a year.
    Source: MEGA

    Brooks Nader dated Gleb Savchenko for less than a year.

    Savchenko shaded Nader back in September in an interview gearing up for Dancing With the Stars with partner Hilaria Baldwin.

    "I’m most looking forward to just enjoying work and dance," he told a news outlet. "Finally, I have a partner that I can go out there and dance [with] and really enjoy and not try to figure out the routine of like, 'Okay, let me just hide all of your minuses and bring out the pluses.'"

    Image of Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were partners on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
    Source: MEGA

    Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were partners on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

    The 42-year-old continued, "We can actually go out there and create something. I can create something that will be, hopefully, an incredible routine and tell the story through dance. That’s what I'm all about, and that’s what Hilaria brings to the floor."

    Savchenko and Baldwin got eliminated during Week 4 of Dancing With the Stars.

    Is Brooks Nader Currently Dating Anyone?

    Image of Brooks Nader is currently single.
    Source: MEGA

    Brooks Nader is currently single.

    Meanwhile, Nader is focused on living her best single life.

    "This is my time to have my fun, but I'm 28 years old. People think because I've been around for a minute that I'm maybe older than I am, but I'm only 28, and I was with one person from 18 to 27. I'm 1 years old, basically," she exclusively told OK! in October.

