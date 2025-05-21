Brooks Nader's Ex Gleb Savchenko Reacts After Model Admits She Might Start Dating Women Following Their Messy Split

Brooks Nader and ex Gleb Savchenko started dating after being paired together on 'DWTS' last year.

The model first made the confession to a reporter on Friday, May 16, while at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party, but the professional dancer didn't react to her claims until Wednesday, May 21.

Gleb Savchenko was left speechless after ex Brooks Nader revealed she's open to dating women following their messy April split.

His Dancing With the Stars colleague Ezra Sosa was also shocked, writing, "wait WHAT."

Under an Instagram post with the headline, "Brooks Nader Says She's Open to Dating Women After Gleb Savchenko Breakup," the father-of-two commented on the upload, "..." — appearing to be confused by her words.

The model dumped the dancer in April, as she believes he cheated on her.

On April 16, the stunning star was asked about the future of her love life after dumping Savchenko, 41, due to infidelity rumors.

"I'm open to whatever, but I’m not looking for any kind of a partner right now. I’m freshly single," she declared.

"I don't even know, honestly. Maybe it's Mr., maybe it's Mrs. I don't even know. Who knows?" the bombshell quipped. "My sister keeps telling me I've got to switch teams. She's over me with the guys. I’m 28, I've been married only, so I'm like, we'll see what happens."