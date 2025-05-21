Brooks Nader's Ex Gleb Savchenko Reacts After Model Admits She Might Start Dating Women Following Their Messy Split
Gleb Savchenko was left speechless after ex Brooks Nader revealed she's open to dating women following their messy April split.
The model first made the confession to a reporter on Friday, May 16, while at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party, but the professional dancer didn't react to her claims until Wednesday, May 21.
Gleb Savchenko Reacts to Ex Brooks Nader's Dating Confession
Under an Instagram post with the headline, "Brooks Nader Says She's Open to Dating Women After Gleb Savchenko Breakup," the father-of-two commented on the upload, "..." — appearing to be confused by her words.
His Dancing With the Stars colleague Ezra Sosa was also shocked, writing, "wait WHAT."
Brooks Nader Comments on Her Love Life
On April 16, the stunning star was asked about the future of her love life after dumping Savchenko, 41, due to infidelity rumors.
"I'm open to whatever, but I’m not looking for any kind of a partner right now. I’m freshly single," she declared.
"I don't even know, honestly. Maybe it's Mr., maybe it's Mrs. I don't even know. Who knows?" the bombshell quipped. "My sister keeps telling me I've got to switch teams. She's over me with the guys. I’m 28, I've been married only, so I'm like, we'll see what happens."
Inside the Pair's Former Romance
- Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Chest in Another Risqué Sheer Top While Out With Friends: Photo
- Emily Ratajkowski Is Having 'Fun' Staying Single But Admits She 'Just Started Dating Someone' New
- 10 Biggest Cheating Scandals of 2024: From Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater to Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! shared, the exes first hit it off last year when they were paired together for Season 33 of DWTS — however, after just a few weeks, it was reported in October that Savchenko ended things. Nader responded at the time with a TikTok that insinuated the pair was never an exclusive couple to begin with.
The split was short-lived, as they soon began filming social media videos together, and Savchenko celebrated the holidays with the model.
The Model Dumped Gleb Savchenko
This past April, Nader called it quits, with her sister claiming they saw "hard evidence" of the TV star being unfaithful.
Savchenko reacted to the headlines by claiming he didn't even know he had been dumped but wished her “the best moving forward.” He said he was “processing things,” as he still didn’t “have all the answers" as to what went wrong.
Shortly after, he told a news outlet that the accusations weren't true.
“I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy," he insisted. "I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps."
In May, Nader admitted their romance started "as a bit" to get more attention, but on their second day together, she fell in "love" with him.
The Love Thy Nader star was previously married to advertising executive Billy Haire, whom she split from in 2022.
Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova, the mother of his two daughters, from 2006 to 2020.