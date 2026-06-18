Brooks Nader Poses Braless in Sultry New Selfie While Teasing Breakout 'Baywatch' Role: Photos

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Brooks Nader was glowing in a braless, sun-kissed new Instagram Story post. The star posed in a sultry selfie on Wednesday, June 17, wearing a stretched-out white T-shirt that left her tanned shoulders exposed. She angled the camera upward so her red Baywatch hat covered her eyes. In other snaps, Nader spilled out of a black bikini top as she casually posed in front of a glistening blue pool.

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Source: @brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader wore a 'Baywatch' hat in her new sultry selfie.

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The 29-year-old is set to star in the upcoming Baywatch reboot alongside Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin and Livvy Dunne. "I think all the ladies and the males of the cast have a great, great bond and an amazing workflow together. The girls and I are all so close," she told People in May. "Shay, Hassie and I are like a little trio, and we love being together. So it's easy to get along with these girls. Livvy, I've known forever from Sports Illustrated. Jess is incredibly talented and so sweet. So it's like a little sorority." The reboot was announced in September 2025, with the new cast spotted filming in their iconic red swimsuits in March 2026. It is set to premiere on Fox in January 2027.

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What Is Brooks Nader's Role on 'Baywatch'?

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader stars alongside Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell and Livvy Dunne in the 'Baywatch' reboot.

Nader will take on the role of lifeguard Selene, described as the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards." "While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction," reads her character description. Hobie Buchannon, played by Stephen Amell, is the son of David Hasselhoff's iconic Mitch Buchannon from the original 1989 series. "Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding," the bio concludes.

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Inside 'Love Thy Nader' Season 2

Source: MEGA 'Love Thy Nader,' featuring Mary Holland, Brooks, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader, will return for Season 2.

Nader is booked and busy. She shared shots of her family filming Season 2 of their reality show, Love Thy Nader, which was renewed in November 2025. On her Instagram Story, Nader posted a sneak peek picture of camera crews set up outside one of her family member's homes. The hit series features the model and her three sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane. Her parents, Breaux Nader and Holland Greene Nader, also make appearances on the Hulu reality show.

Source: MEGA; @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader teased the newest season in a sultry bikini snap and mysterious interview.