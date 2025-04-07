or
OK Magazine
'DWTS' Couple Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Split After on-Again, Off-Again Relationship

Source: MEGA

'DWTS' stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have split again.

By:

April 7 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko seem to be over — again!

According to a source, the duo, who met on Dancing With the Stars in 2024, split last week, though it's unclear if they're on good terms.

Source: MEGA

The pair met on 'DWTS.'

The breakup comes after the duo were seen enjoying a date night on March 31.

Prior to that, the model, 29, was seen cozying up to the dancer, 41, at The White Lotus premiere in California.

In December 2024, the stunner noted their relationship is "real" — even after she exposed his text messages months beforehand about parting ways.

“And the TikTok thing, those little rebuttals and back and forth were all real because we were a little bit broken up — not that we're like, there's no defining what we are — but he sent me that text and he started this whole TikTok thing. So I was just going back at him and it was just kind of funny and funny banter, but we weren't speaking. We were just TikToking, which is hilarious. Not speaking, no speaking terms, and then we rekindled," she told People.

dwts couple brooks nader gleb savchenko split
Source: MEGA

The former flames have split in the past.

“Listen, he's such a great person and a great guy and I've loved getting to know him and I'm having fun hanging out with him,” she added.

Breaking News

Ahead of the DWTS finale, Nader took to TikTok to read aloud the text the athlete shot over to her to end their romance.

“I know it seems like everything's out and I'm airing out all my business all the time, but there's so many parts of it that I don't talk about that I keep really secret and private, which relationships typically I do not,” she shared. “I mean, I'm newly single, let's be real, but I've tried to be private about who I'm seeing, but this one was like he kind of asked for it because he started this whole thing. So I was like, ‘Oh, if you want to post these FaceTime secret recordings of me and whatever, I'm going to tell everyone what you actually did. The truth.’”

Source: MEGA

Still, she continued to poke fun at the situation.

“That was really crazy because it was so real. He did break up with me over text randomly and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this would be great. Let me upgrade everything including my phone and let's just make a commercial out of it,'" she quipped.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader said she and the dancer always had a 'great connection.'

Despite the ups and downs, Nader said they had a "great connection" from day one.

“And then of course you get so close with that person throughout the season, no matter how long you're in the season, because you're so intimate with them, you're practicing six to seven hours a day, seven days a week," she said.

TMZ spoke to the source.

