Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Cleavage in Plunging Black Dress During Lavish Boat Day With Sisters: Watch
July 1 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET
Brooks Nader is on the go again!
Showing off her impeccable style, she was seen enjoying a day out on a boat with her sisters in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 30.
In the clip, she commands the camera's attention while wearing a flattering floor-length black dress, which featured a plunging V-neckline and put her cleavage on full display.
Appearing not to have much underneath it, she accessorized the black dress with gold cross statement earrings and a matching necklace, big black sunnies, and her hair pulled back out of her face.
A Family Affair
Seen in the video with Brooks is her sister and fellow model Sarah Jane Nader.
Taking a much more casual approach, Sarah Jane donned white beach pants, a see-through button-down left mostly open and a black bikini — also choosing to accessorize with black sunglasses and gold statement jewelry while carrying a small white bag.
Brooks can be seen serving looks to the camera before Sarah Jane tries to come in and steal her spotlight. The silly sisters continued to dance around together, as they jokingly started pushing each other in and out of the frame.
The sisters looked amazing aboard the luxury yacht, with their playful dynamic on full display throughout the video.
Another Nader
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In another video posted to Sarah Jane's Instagram Story, Brooks was seen continuing to enjoy her vacation, but this time with their other sister Mary Holland Nader. In similar printed bikinis, they were seen having fun together with the stunning view as the backdrop behind them.
Their fourth sister, Grace Ann Nader, was missing from the fun vacation videos.
Keeping Busy
The vacation, in what appears to be Croatia, comes as a much-deserved break for Brooks, who has been keeping herself busy between filming the revival of the popular TV show Baywatch and Season 2 of Love Thy Nader, which she films with her sisters.
The Baywatch reboot has officially been scheduled to premiere on Fox in January 2027. The 12-episode series is filmed at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif., and follows a new group of lifeguards.
Brooks, who plays Selene, the sassy Captain of the squad, will be accompanied by some familiar faces, including Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.
Season 2 of Love Thy Nader is returning to Hulu and Freeform sometime this winter, and will continue to follow sisters Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane as they navigate life, love and their careers.