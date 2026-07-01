VIDEOS Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Cleavage in Plunging Black Dress During Lavish Boat Day With Sisters: Watch Source: MEGA;@brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader showed off her cleavage in a stunning black dress while on a boat with her sisters. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brooks Nader is on the go again! Showing off her impeccable style, she was seen enjoying a day out on a boat with her sisters in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 30. In the clip, she commands the camera's attention while wearing a flattering floor-length black dress, which featured a plunging V-neckline and put her cleavage on full display. Appearing not to have much underneath it, she accessorized the black dress with gold cross statement earrings and a matching necklace, big black sunnies, and her hair pulled back out of her face.

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A Family Affair

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader was joined by her sister Sarah Jane Nader in the video.

Seen in the video with Brooks is her sister and fellow model Sarah Jane Nader. Taking a much more casual approach, Sarah Jane donned white beach pants, a see-through button-down left mostly open and a black bikini — also choosing to accessorize with black sunglasses and gold statement jewelry while carrying a small white bag. Brooks can be seen serving looks to the camera before Sarah Jane tries to come in and steal her spotlight. The silly sisters continued to dance around together, as they jokingly started pushing each other in and out of the frame. The sisters looked amazing aboard the luxury yacht, with their playful dynamic on full display throughout the video.

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Another Nader

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Source: @sarahjanenader/Instagram During the same vacation, Brooks Nader was seen this time with her other sister Mary Holland Nader.

In another video posted to Sarah Jane's Instagram Story, Brooks was seen continuing to enjoy her vacation, but this time with their other sister Mary Holland Nader. In similar printed bikinis, they were seen having fun together with the stunning view as the backdrop behind them. Their fourth sister, Grace Ann Nader, was missing from the fun vacation videos.

Keeping Busy

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader has been keeping herself occupied as she continues filming two TV shows.