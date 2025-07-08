Brooks Nader's Nipples Poke Out of Tight White Top During Helicopter Ride: Photo
Brooks Nader knows how to make an entrance — even when she’s just riding in a helicopter.
The Sports Illustrated stunner, 28, sparked major buzz after her sister Sarah Jane Nader posted a photo of the model mid-flight, casually lounging in a private jet.
Brooks wore a skin-tight white top and matching miniskirt, but it was her visible nipples under the thin fabric that really caught everyone’s attention.
Paired with dark shades, a sleek white handbag and her signature long legs on full display, the moment oozed confident, jet-set style.
Sarah captioned the Instagram Story with a playful “Mommy 🍼.”
The barely-there look wasn’t the only viral moment from Brooks’ week.
Just days earlier, the model made headlines again — this time for a totally relatable fashion mishap while attending Wimbledon over the July 4th weekend.
In a now-viral TikTok, Nader revealed she unexpectedly got her period during brunch. Dressed in a crisp white skirt and a chic polka dot top, she stood up from her chair to reveal a red stain on the back of her outfit.
“Tries to be chic, starts [period] at Wimbledon,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Of course.”
White is the go-to color at the legendary tennis event, and Brooks was aiming for classy, but her menstrual surprise had other plans.
Still, the internet applauded her for being so authentic.
“You’re so real for this,” one user commented, while another said, “It happens to us all. Thank you for sharing your reality.”
“Still slaying queen,” a third fan chimed in.
Others even praised her for being “chic” enough to share the honest moment — stain and all.
Before that unforgettable afternoon at Wimbledon, Brooks jetted to Venice, Italy, where she partied at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebration.
As previously reported by OK!, she was spotted dancing at the lavish reception with NFL legend Tom Brady.
Though he was reportedly “all over the place,” Brooks later returned to her villa solo with no quarterback in sight.
After the wedding weekend wrapped, Brooks set sail along the Italian coast with her sister Grace Ann, sipping Aperol Spritzes on a yacht and soaking up the Mediterranean sun.
Up next, the starlet's summer gets even hotter with the release of her upcoming reality show Love Thy Nader, which premieres soon on Hulu and Freeform.
The series follows Brooks and her three sisters as they take on New York City life after relocating from their Southern roots in Louisiana.