Tom Brady 'Danced With' Single Ladies Brooks Nader and Sydney Sweeney at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' Wedding Party: Athlete Was 'All Over the Place'
Tom Brady just wants to have fun!
The NFL legend was among nearly 130 celebrity guests and 70 family members at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27 — giving him the perfect breeding ground to find single women.
During the wedding reception, Brady reportedly embraced the opportunity to get to know some of the single female attendees.
Tom Brady Was 'All Over the Place' at Bezos-Sánchez Wedding Reception
As guests partied until 2:00 a.m., the former Patriots quarterback was seen dancing “with everyone,” including actress Sydney Sweeney and model Brooks Nader.
A source dished to a news outlet that Brady was “all over the place” — and even kicked Kygo aside at the DJ booth to take it over.
Newly single Orlando Bloom was also seen making his move on a variety of ladies, but like Brady, he is said to have not sealed the deal with a specific woman.
Guests Partied Until Early Morning After Bezos-Sánchez Wedding
To amp the party up, “Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding sang a handful of songs, while Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo, also performed.
Once the reception was over, the Gritti Palace became the after-party locale until around 3:00 a.m., where Orlando, Tom, Sydney, the Kardashians, Scooter Braun, Michael Keeves and Tony Gonzalez laughed and sipped beverages together.
While there were plenty of celebs invited to their Venetian wedding, including Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and more — the couple also welcomed a variety of political leaders and other prominent figures, such as Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, François-Henri Pinault and others.
- Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her New $10 Million 35-Carat Diamond Ring in First Photos Since Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
- Lauren Sánchez Celebrates Paris Bachelorette Bash With Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria
- Lauren Sánchez's Sons Nikko and Evan Walked Her Down the Aisle Prior to Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bezos-Sánchez Wedding Cost Over $50 Million
The three-day event reportedly cost the newlyweds over $50 million — not to mention Lauren’s $10 million 35-carat diamond ring, which she was photographed without just one day after tying the knot to the billionaire.
Despite ditching her diamond, the couple likely wanted to keep their public outings as safe as possible — especially after activists protested against their high-profile celebrations.
Lauren Sánchez Says Jeff Bezos 'Lets Me Be Me'
Ahead of the wedding of the year, Lauren dished in an interview about her deep connection with the Amazon founder, saying he allows her to be “unapologetically free.”
She added, “I went into a lot of therapy, and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff. Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me.”