Brooks Nader Sizzles in Pink Bikini Photos During Italian Getaway After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Endless summer! Brooks Nader stayed in Italy after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, soaking up the sun in a pink bikini.
Nader, 28, shared a series of photos wearing the strapless two-piece to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 3. In several photos she posed on a wooden dock, while in another she was aboard a yacht with her sister Grace Ann Nader.
Bikini Babe
Brooks and her sibling were in the Italian spirit by drinking Aperol Spritzes aboard the boat while taking a break from the sun. The Louisiana native sported dark sunglasses and didn't have to fear getting tan lines on her shoulders thanks to the tiny top, which was held together in the middle with a gold ring.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl displayed her enviable abs in the swimsuit, proving why she's one of the world's most in-demand bikini models.
Fortunately for Brooks, she managed to avoid having any nip slips in her bikini photos, unliked the one she suffered during a Hamptons getaway in June.
Fun in the Sun
Brooks revealed that her day started off at the Villa Sant'Andrea Hotel in Taormina, Sicily. She shared an Instagram Story photo showing the sunrise over the Mediterranean Sea, which was just outside the doors of her balcony, with the corner of her bed in the shot.
The Dancing With the Stars alum then headed down to the water with a cup of espresso in hand, telling fans she was "somewhere in Italy" over the picture. While atop a floating platform looking down and the bright blue sea, Brooks told fans that the "salty Mediterranean cures all."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooks Nader Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Brooks first arrived in Venice, Italy, late in late June to attend the three-day wedding celebration for Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55. The power couple held a pre-ceremony dinner on June 25 and tied the knot the following day.
For the wedding, Brooks donned a strapless pale pink gown that draped down the front. She brought along her sister Sarah Jane Nader as her guest for the nuptials.
The Love Thy Nader star shared a video of her getting into a water taxi along with Sarah Jane, 22, and photos of them posing on the boat on the way to the ceremony. Brooks gushed in the caption, "Most magical weekend celebrating my favorite couple!!"
Is Brooks Nader Single?
Brooks turned up the heat with what she wore to the couple's pajama-themed wedding reception. She donned a strapless black gown with a huge slit up the front of the sheer skirt that exposed her behind.
"Had to upgrade my pajamas for night two celebrations," she captioned a set of Instagram photos showing off her look.
OK! reported that Brooks was seen dancing with former rumored fling Tom Brady. However, the retired NFL great was also spotted with newly single actress Sydney Sweeney throughout the weekend.
Since Brooks brought her sister as her date for the festivities, she was free to meet and mingle with the A-list men at the festivities.
Brooks' last romance was with her DWTS partner partner Gleb Savchenko. Things started heating up for the duo when they started falling for each other as the competition ramped up in September 2024. After their elimination, the pair seemed to go their separate ways before getting back together. The former couple ended things in April amid reports he was unfaithful.