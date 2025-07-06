Brooks Nader Praised for 'Normalizing' Periods After Outfit Snafu at Wimbledon: 'You're So Real for This'

Brooks Nader is for the girls!

The 28-year-old ran into more than just a wardrobe malfunction when she attended Wimbledon in London, England, during the July 4th weekend.

In a viral TikTok video, Nader disclosed she unexpectedly started her menstrual cycle during a brunch with her friends. During the clip, she stood up from the table, turned around and showed the red blood stain on her long white skirt.

“Tries to be chic, starts [period] at Wimbledon,” she wrote, adding, “Of course.”