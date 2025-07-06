Brooks Nader Praised for 'Normalizing' Periods After Outfit Snafu at Wimbledon: 'You're So Real for This'
Brooks Nader is for the girls!
The 28-year-old ran into more than just a wardrobe malfunction when she attended Wimbledon in London, England, during the July 4th weekend.
In a viral TikTok video, Nader disclosed she unexpectedly started her menstrual cycle during a brunch with her friends. During the clip, she stood up from the table, turned around and showed the red blood stain on her long white skirt.
“Tries to be chic, starts [period] at Wimbledon,” she wrote, adding, “Of course.”
Brooks Nader's Period Stains Her White Skirt
Notably, white is the unspokenly preferred color to wear at the annual prestigious tennis tournament, as it blends with the aesthetic of the classy atmosphere.
Although Nader attempted to appear sophisticated in her white skirt and polka dot top, the model’s unplanned period fiercely interrupted her plan.
Despite this, Nader’s fans praised her for “normalizing” a woman’s menstrual cycle and its unexpected twists and turns.
Brooks Nader Is 'So Real' for Sharing Her Period Stain
“You’re so real for this,” commented one.
“It happens to us all. Thank you for sharing your reality,” said another.
“Still slaying queen,” added a third.
Many of the model’s fans also complimented her, saying she was even more “chic” for sharing her personal story and proof of it.
Brooks Nader Attends Bezos-Sánchez Wedding
Just before her Wimbledon mishap, Nader attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, for the three-day festivities during the last weekend of June.
As OK! previously reported, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was seen dancing with NFL player Tom Brady at the newlyweds’ reception. Although the former quarterback was “all over the place,” Nader seemed to have made it back to her villa without him by her side.
'Love Thy Nader'
After the highly publicized weekend was over, Nader traveled through Italy with her sister Grace Ann. The pair enjoyed fun in the sun while sipping Aperol Spritzes aboard a yacht.
Although Brooks is busy living her ultimate summer lifestyle, it’s about to get even better for the model, whose new reality TV series Love Thy Nader will soon be released on Hulu and Freeform.
The show will feature Brooks and her three sisters as they embark on city life in New York after relocating from Louisiana.
Brooks Nader's Gleb Savchenko Breakup Will Be on 'Love Thy Nader'
In an interview earlier this year, the model dished about the show’s synopsis, saying her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko, whom she split from in April, will be a key feature.
“It’s all, all on the show. You know, people, people love to think that, like, there’s something crazy and contrived about it,” she explained. “But, the truth of the matter is, like, the cameras started rolling and the truth unfolded, and it’s all on our show.”