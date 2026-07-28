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Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Backside in Micro Shorts: Hot Photos

brooks nader micro shorts photos
Source: MEGA; @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader showed off her toned figure in micro shorts during a yacht getaway.

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July 28 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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Brooks Nader is serving up another head-turning summer look.

The model shared a sizzling snap on her Instagram Stories from what appeared to be a luxurious yacht getaway, posing with her back to the camera in a pair of ultra-short white shorts that highlighted her toned figure. She paired the tiny bottoms with a fitted white tank top and oversized black sunglasses, glancing over her shoulder with a playful smile.

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image of Brooks Nader shared a yacht photo wearing ultra-short white shorts and a fitted tank top while enjoying a luxurious summer getaway.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader shared a yacht photo wearing ultra-short white shorts and a fitted tank top while enjoying a luxurious summer getaway.

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Nader wore her signature blonde hair in loose waves and kept her accessories to a minimum, letting her effortless summer style steal the spotlight. She looked completely at ease as she soaked up the sunshine aboard the luxury yacht.

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Enjoying the Single Life

image of The social media post comes after reports that Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton recently ended their casual relationship.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The social media post comes after reports that Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton recently ended their casual relationship.

The eye-catching post comes after a source revealed that Nader and Taron Egerton have gone their separate ways after first being romantically linked four months ago.

“Their relationship was casual but Brooks ended things with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is living her best single life right now and is embracing ‘Euro Summer’ in St. Tropez.”

The insider added that the 29-year-old has been making the most of her downtime while filming Baywatch and balancing several other projects.

“She’s having a lot of fun,” the source shared.

“She’s very busy and is excited to be single,” the insider continued.

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Romance Rumors With Taron Egerton

image of An insider said Brooks Nader is embracing single life in St. Tropez while staying busy with ‘Baywatch’ filming and other upcoming projects.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Brooks Nader is embracing single life in St. Tropez while staying busy with ‘Baywatch’ filming and other upcoming projects.

Nader and Egerton, 36, first sparked dating speculation in March after they were spotted together several times around Los Angeles. During one outing, the pair caught a showing of Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary. The following day, they were photographed sharing PDA while visiting several restaurants across the city.

One month later, another insider told the outlet that the pair had "very natural" chemistry after meeting through mutual friends at a party.

“Brooks doesn’t want to be tied down right now but is definitely enjoying time with him and seeing where things go,” the insider said at the time. “He is very charming, and she likes that he is a gentleman.”

Focusing on Herself

image of Brooks Nader said she has entered a healthier chapter, focusing on better eating habits, regular workouts and prioritizing her overall well-being.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader said she has entered a healthier chapter, focusing on better eating habits, regular workouts and prioritizing her overall well-being.

Still, Nader later hinted that the relationship wasn't as serious as many believed.

“I’m just single, having fun,” Nader told TMZ in June. “Always.”

She also shut down speculation about Egerton.

“Nothing” happened between them, she said.

“I’m just going on fun dates,” she explained. “But not with anyone right now.”

The model also revealed that she's embracing a healthier chapter in her life, with self-care taking center stage.

“I’m eating a lot healthier and I’m not partying as much, which, you know me, that’s pretty hard,” she added. “But I’m doing it, and I’m working out a lot and taking care of my mind, body, that whole situation. So, it’s a new era, a good one.”

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