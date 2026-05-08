Brooks Nader's Assets Pour Out in Hot Gym Selfie as She Preps for 'Baywatch'

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Brooks Nader is turning up the heat at the gym while preparing for the upcoming Baywatch series. The model shared a series of sizzling workout snaps from inside Gotham Gym, showing off her toned physique in a sleek all-black activewear set. In one standout selfie, Nader posed beside her trainer while rocking a plunging black sports bra that put her curves on full display.

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Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader shared steamy gym selfies while showing off her toned physique in black activewear.

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The brunette beauty leaned toward the camera with a playful expression as the pair snapped the mirror pic inside the boxing and fitness facility. She wore her blonde hair pulled back into a slick ponytail, giving the sporty look an effortlessly cool edge. Another photo featured Nader posing with a fellow gym-goer and her trainer while showing off her sculpted abs and long legs in skintight black leggings and a cropped sports bra. Fresh off her workout, she appeared glowing as sunlight streamed through the gym windows behind them.

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Nader also shared another carousel of behind-the-scenes moments from her Baywatch filming experience, where she slipped into a curve-hugging red one-piece swimsuit inspired by the franchise’s iconic beach look. The new Baywatch reboot is set for the 2026-2027 season on Fox, featuring a 12-episode order.

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Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The model will appear in the upcoming 'Baywatch' show.

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“Finally perfected mouth to mouth @baywatchtv ❤️🎬,” she captioned the post, joking about a snapshot showing her practicing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. She also included a fun beachside photo featuring Livvy Dunne and Noah Beck, who are both involved in the project as well.

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While speaking exclusively to OK!, Dunne couldn’t stop raving about her experience filming Baywatch alongside stars like Nader, Shay Mitchell and Hassie Harrison. “It’s been a blast. I love it,” Dunne shared about being on set. “It’s definitely a pinch-me moment.”

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Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader was excited about getting the role.

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The gymnast-turned-actress also admitted that moving from sports into acting has been a completely different challenge — but one she’s fully embracing. “It’s very different than athletics. I wouldn’t say it’s as physically demanding as being a gymnast, but it’s a different kind of challenge,” she explained. “It’s memorizing lines and honestly showing up when you’re jet-lagged from traveling coast to coast. But it’s been so much fun.”

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Source: MEGA Livvy Dunne opened up about filming alongside Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell and Hassie Harrison.

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Still, one of the biggest highlights for Dunne has been the friendships she’s formed. “The cast is amazing. We’ve all become really close,” she revealed, adding that those real-life connections have helped their chemistry on screen. “Being able to stand there and watch Shay Mitchell and be in a scene with her and learn from her — it’s been phenomenal.”