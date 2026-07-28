Brooks Nader Calls It Quits With Taron Egerton Amid 'Baywatch' Filming, Source Reveals: 'She Is Living Her Best Single Life'

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Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton have reportedly called it quits. The 29-year-old is currently filming Fox’s Baywatch reboot and is reportedly determined to enjoy her single life while juggling multiple projects.

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Brooks Nader Splits From Taron Egerton

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader is reportedly 'living her best single life' right now.

A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that it was the model’s decision to end her relationship with the actor. “Their relationship was casual but Brooks ended things with him,” the source said. “She is living her best single life right now and is embracing ‘Euro Summer’ in St. Tropez,” they added. The insider also shared that the TV personality is “having a lot of fun” during the downtime from her rigorous shooting schedule. The source further explained that “she’s very busy and is excited to be single.”

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Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton Sparked Romance Rumors in March

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton first sparked romance rumors in March this year.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in March this year after they were spotted on multiple dates in Los Angeles. Per Page Six, they were first spotted on a movie date watching Ryan Gosling’s blockbuster hit Project Hail Mary, which was released on March 20. Days later, Nader and Egerton were spotted showing PDA at several restaurants around the Los Angeles area, per The Sun. A source told the outlet a month later that they had “very natural” chemistry and had gone on “several dates” as they got to know each other. They reportedly met at a party through mutual friends shortly before their romance began.

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Source: MEGA Brooks Nader said 'nothing' happened between her and Taron Egerton.

“Brooks doesn’t want to be tied down right now but is definitely enjoying time with him and seeing where things go,” the insider said at the time. “He is very charming and she likes that he is a gentleman,” the source added. However, the former Sports Illustrated model hinted to TMZ in June that things between the couple might not have been going smoothly. “I’m just single, having fun,” she told the outlet. “Always,” she added. She also stated that “nothing” happened between her and the Welsh actor. “I’m just going on fun dates,” she said, before adding, “but not with anyone right now.”

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader said she's prioritizing self-care these days.