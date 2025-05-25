Brooks Nader Embraces Single Life After Gleb Savchenko Split: 'She Knows Her Worth'
Brooks Nader is moving on from her short-lived romance with Gleb Savchenko and embracing the single life with a fresh outlook.
"She's excited to be entering a brand-new chapter and getting out there enjoying herself on the singles scene again," the source revealed to a news outlet, hinting at a bright future ahead for the Louisiana-born beauty.
Nader propelled to fame after winning the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swim Search, gracing the cover of the iconic magazine in 2023. She teamed up with Savchenko, 41, for the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars in late 2024. Their tandem blossomed into a short-lived romance after they stepped out together at Los Angeles events in September the same year.
Red flags surfaced early in their love story. After a surprise elimination from the show in October, Nader and Savchenko briefly parted ways with sources confirming it was Savchenko who pulled the plug.
According to insiders, he "got way too comfortable" in her home, raising eyebrows among Nader's relatives.
"She tried hard to make it work with Gleb but he just wasn't the guy she thought he was so she had to end it," the source explained. "She's not crying over it; she knows her worth and knows that there are near endless options for her."
The insider continued, "Brooks is one of the most beautiful sought-after women in Hollywood if not the world right now so of course men are lining up to date her. But she's not in any rush to get a boyfriend. She wants to enjoy being single for a while."
Nader has already walked down the aisle once before, marrying businessman Billy Haire for a whirlwind four years before their split in 2023. Now, she's determined to focus on herself.
"Before Gleb, she was married so she's never really had a good chunk of time to get to know herself as a single woman," the source shared. "She's got a lot of plans for the summer; she wants to travel with her friends and just take advantage of all that the world has to offer."
While she's hitting pause on love for the moment, romance is never entirely off the table. "She definitely wants to date someone more high-profile than Gleb next because she gets so much attention. It's intimidating for most guys," the insider added. "She needs someone on her level to make things more even."