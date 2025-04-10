Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's Relationship Timeline: From Their 'DWTS' Chemistry to Real-Life Romance
September 2024: Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Became Partners on 'DWTS'
In September 2024, Dancing With the Stars named Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko as partners for Season 33.
After the announcement, they were frequently spotted attending DWTS rehearsals before their first dance on September 17, 2024. When dating rumors surfaced after their performance, they both set the record straight in a joint interview.
"We're just having fun honestly and living our life," Nader told E! News, while Savchenko added, "Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry. Especially when we dance together, it's there. We're trying to get into character pretty much."
September 27, 2024: A Source Claimed Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Were 'Hooking Up'
During the September 24, 2024, episode of DWTS, Nader and Savchenko reignited the dating rumors after they were spotted kissing backstage. The video package captured the brunette beauty giving her dance partner a smooch while practicing their Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" choreography.
With speculation growing, the Sports Illustrated model denied the romance rumors and insisted she smooches everyone she knows.
"All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don't take it to heart. Don't take offense. It's just a peck," said Nader.
Meanwhile, the Russian dancer told Us Weekly after the episode aired, "I didn't watch the package. And I said to Brooks, 'Don't watch the package,' because I don't want her to get frustrated, like, messed up or something. She loves to kiss."
Despite their clarifications, a source later claimed the dance partners had been "hooking up."
"It's casual for now, and they're both just having fun. Brooks and Gleb have been very flirtatious from the beginning of rehearsals. They aren't dating, but they're enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other," said the insider.
On September 28, 2024, Daily Mail published photos of Nader and Savchenko getting cozy during a night out in Beverly Hills. Per the outlet, they shared "a few kisses" and wrapped their arms around each other when they walked out of Wally's.
October 2024: They Got Matching Tattoos
A TikTok post on October 8 confirmed Nader and Savchenko got their matching tattoos, fueling dating rumors even more.
In an interview with E! News, the Backtrace star said it was her "first tattoo ever," adding, "I have no tattoos. We got something that's special to the both of us, and we're not sharing what it is. But maybe we will. We'll call you first when we tell."
Nader continued, "I said I would never do it with a tattoo. I promised myself this, but I'm changing so much in my life and I figured like, why would I not get one? And also, Gleb is very convincing."
According to Nader, they had "a little bit of a rough day, so we just decided to take a shot and get a tattoo."
October 15, 2024: Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Got Eliminated
Nader and Savchenko's DWTS run came to an end when they got eliminated during the October 15, 2024, episode.
Still, it was not the end of their relationship as Savchenko hinted at their special relationship in an interview.
"I can't hear you, what? …I don't know, maybe," he said on Harry Jowsey's "Boyfriend Material" podcast when asked if he was in love with Nader.
He added, "We're just hanging out. We just have a good time. She's amazing. I love being around her. She's got such great energy, great personality. Obviously, super hot."
October 24, 2024: Brooks Nader Confirmed Their Breakup
A few weeks after they were eliminated on DWTS, Nader shared a cryptic TikTok video in which she appeared to have hinted at her split from Savchenko.
A source also told Us Weekly the 41-year-old choreographer was the one to end things after he "got way too comfortable, especially in the amount of time he was spending at Brooks' home to a point it had begun to concern Brooks' people and family close to her."
"Gleb sensed Brooks pulling back because of this," the insider continued, claiming Savchenko ended the fling via a text message.
- Brooks Nader Has 'Mixed Feelings' Toward 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko as Romance Rumors Swirl
- 'DWTS' Partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Seen Playfully Packing on the PDA as They Leave Rehearsal
- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's 'DWTS' Romance Isn't 'Anything Serious,' Source Claims: 'More to Do With Seeking Fame'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
November 2024: Gleb Savchenko Opened Up About Their Split
During his appearance at the Gurus 2024 Awards, Savchenko revealed there were "a lot of things" that contributed to their split.
"Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation," he told TooFab. "So I always like to write everything down. When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it's better to just write it down."
Savchenko admitted he was missing Nader at the time as they had not spoken to each other after they ended things between them.
He shared, "She's a really cool person. And I had the best time. When you asked me if I had the best time on the season, absolutely. This is one of my best seasons. Brooke is super talented and we had a lot of fun."
Hours before the DWTS Season 33 finale aired in November 2024, Nader held a TikTok Live to share the alleged breakup message she received from Savchenko.
She shared, "He was going through something and then he said, 'Picked up my stuff. I'm going to Joshua Tree tomorrow for a few nights. We should have a conversation but I think I'm done. I care about you. I think you're an amazing person. You always have a special place in my heart. I love you.' That was on October 23."
"I never responded. Then, October 25, he said, 'I miss you.' Then, October 26, 'I'm so sorry, I want to talk to you. I actually miss you.' Then, of course, we had a little chit-chat," Nader continued.
December 9, 2024: Brooks Nader Broke Her Silence Over Their Breakup
In an interview with People, Nader explained why she decided to publicize Savchenko's breakup texts.
"I know it seems like everything's out and I'm airing out all my business all the time, but there's so many parts of it that I don't talk about that I keep really secret and private, which relationships typically I do not," she spilled. "I mean, I'm newly single, let's be real, but I've tried to be private about who I'm seeing, but this one was like he kind of asked for it because he started this whole thing."
November to December 2024: Brooks Nader Fueled Engagement Buzz After Their Reunion
On November 24, 2024, Nader sparked engagement rumors when she debuted a pear-shaped diamond ring when she stepped out in public. She wore the eye-catching piece again at another event on December 4, 2024.
The reconciliation buzz continued when Nader and Savchenko spent the holidays together alongside his daughter, Olivia. They were also photographed at a restaurant in West Hollywood on December 27, 2024, during which Nader was also wearing the diamond ring.
February 2025: Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Got Cozy at 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Premiere
Nader and Savchenko's relationship seemingly soared to new heights when they appeared at the red carpet of the Season 3 premiere of The White Lotus in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 10.
The duo reportedly got cozy at the event, though they remained mum about their status after addressing their split in several interviews.
On the other hand, a source told Us Weekly they "are going strong right now and exclusively dating."
"They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them," the insider said in a report published in February, adding both Nader and Savchenko "love each other's families" and "bring out the best in each other."
The source continued, "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."
April 2025: The Stars Split Amid Rumors Gleb Savchenko May Have Cheated
On Monday, April 7, multiple reports revealed the model dumped the professional dancer over the weekend.
According to People, Nader called it quits on their romance because she believes Savchenko was unfaithful to her.
After the split, Nader shared a TikTok about her parents coming to visit her and declared she "needed a hug."
Savchenko appeared to subtly address the rumors when he uploaded his own TikTok video and mouthed the words to an audio clip that said, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out." The dad-of-two wrapped up the video by winking and putting on a cowboy hat.