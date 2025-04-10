Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's Relationship Timeline: From Their 'DWTS' Chemistry to Real-Life Romance

During the September 24, 2024, episode of DWTS, Nader and Savchenko reignited the dating rumors after they were spotted kissing backstage. The video package captured the brunette beauty giving her dance partner a smooch while practicing their Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" choreography.

With speculation growing, the Sports Illustrated model denied the romance rumors and insisted she smooches everyone she knows.

"All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don't take it to heart. Don't take offense. It's just a peck," said Nader.

Meanwhile, the Russian dancer told Us Weekly after the episode aired, "I didn't watch the package. And I said to Brooks, 'Don't watch the package,' because I don't want her to get frustrated, like, messed up or something. She loves to kiss."

Despite their clarifications, a source later claimed the dance partners had been "hooking up."

"It's casual for now, and they're both just having fun. Brooks and Gleb have been very flirtatious from the beginning of rehearsals. They aren't dating, but they're enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other," said the insider.

On September 28, 2024, Daily Mail published photos of Nader and Savchenko getting cozy during a night out in Beverly Hills. Per the outlet, they shared "a few kisses" and wrapped their arms around each other when they walked out of Wally's.