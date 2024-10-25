Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's 'DWTS' Romance Isn't 'Anything Serious,' Source Claims: 'More to Do With Seeking Fame'

When the pair were booted from the ABC series, Savchenko gushed over his time with the Sports Illustrated cover girl. "I want to thank you for an amazing season. It was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you. You are super talented and I love you," he told Nader in front of millions of viewers.

When pressed again over their status, the social media star emphasized in an interview, "We’re just having fun honestly and you know, just living our life. Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry. Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much, you know. We also are fond of each other."