Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's 'DWTS' Romance Isn't 'Anything Serious,' Source Claims: 'More to Do With Seeking Fame'
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's Dancing With the Stars love affair may not be standing the test of time.
According to an insider, the model, 28, and the choreographer, 41, have been amping up their romance to get people talking. However, people in their inner circle don't think the relationship will go much further than that.
"They’re hanging out and hooking up, but no one thinks it’s anything serious,” the source spilled. "It has more to do with seeking fame and keeping their names in the headlines."
"The truth is that they’re massive divas and others around them, including the other pro dancers, think they’re fakes and phonies," the insider said while noting that the duo thought they would have a better "chance" of winning the competition show "if people thought they were hot and heavy."
"On the other hand, producers didn’t discourage it because in their minds any publicity is good for the show," the source continued.
Last month, Nader, who recently divorced Billy Haire, and Savchenko were spotted getting cozy during a night out. When asked about a potential romance with the pro during a Friday, September 27, interview, she made clear, "Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb? We’re not in a relationship. I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When the pair were booted from the ABC series, Savchenko gushed over his time with the Sports Illustrated cover girl. "I want to thank you for an amazing season. It was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you. You are super talented and I love you," he told Nader in front of millions of viewers.
When pressed again over their status, the social media star emphasized in an interview, "We’re just having fun honestly and you know, just living our life. Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry. Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much, you know. We also are fond of each other."
The dynamic between the good-looking twosome only made the experience better for Nader. “I used to dance in high school and so to be able to dive back into something that I missed a lot is so much fun. My partner Gleb is incredible and we have a great connection. How fun, you just get to go dance with hottie Gleb every day and call it work for five hours. I'm like, ‘This is amazing.’ So, I'm having a lot of fun with it and you gotta vote with me,” she added.
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Nader and Savchenko.