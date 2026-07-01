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Brooks Nader and Her Sisters Expose Their Naked Bodies While Skinny Dipping on Luxury Vacation: Photos

Image of Brooks Nader and her sisters went for a skinny dip while on vacation.
Source: MEGA ; @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader and her sisters went for a skinny dip while on vacation.

July 1 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

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Brooks Nader is no stranger to baring it all for the camera, and her most recent post is no different.

In snaps shared to her Instagram story, she was seen skinny dipping as she continues her vacation with her sisters: Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader, who also stripped down for a dip.

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Wearing Their Birthday Suits

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Image of Brooks Nader went for naked dip while on vacation.
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader went for naked dip while on vacation.

First, Brooks shared a video of herself standing under a waterfall, with her long blonde hair as her only accessory, captioning the video, "HAD TO GO IN NAKED FOR GOOD LUCK," and using a cheeky white heart emoji to cover her assets.

Before going nude, Brooks was seen wearing a bright red vintage Dolce & Gabbana strapless one-piece swimsuit. She paired it with a black scarf in her hair and fun black sunglasses.

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Image of Brooks Nader's sisters also joined her in the nude.
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader's sisters also joined her in the nude.

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As the Instagram story continued, Brooks referred to the experience as "THE MOST MAGICAL DAY EVER," before sharing a picture with her sisters confirming they followed suit. In the image, all four Nader girls showed off their hourglass figures from behind, wearing nothing but towels around their lower halves.

She captioned the sister moment "FOREVER @NADERSISTERS," which appears to be a new Instagram account created ahead of the Season 2 premiere of their hit reality TV show Love Thy Nader on Freeform and Hulu.

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Keeping Busy

Image of The second season of her reality TV show is set to air amid romance rumors.
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

The second season of her reality TV show is set to air amid romance rumors.

Set to return this winter, the reality series follows the Louisiana-born sisters and models as they pursue their careers in New York City. The show, produced by Jimmy Kimmel, captures their close-knit dynamic and relationships, with the sisters promising a more "unhinged" season during a red carpet interview.

Brooks' lavish trip with her sisters comes after she revealed that she was "never" dating actor Taron Egerton amid their rumored romance and PDA-packed sightings.

'I’m Just Baywatch-ing'

Image of Brooks Nader claimed she is still single.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader claimed she is still single.

She told TMZ on Wednesday, June 24, “I’m just single, having fun, always,” when they caught her on the set of her new series, the reboot of Baywatch.

“I’m just going on fun dates, but not with anyone right now,” she continued.

“I’m working. I’m just Baywatch-ing,” she jokingly said when asked if she was seeing anyone.

The pair first sparked romance rumors at the end of March, when an insider told Page Six that they had been seen together watching the new movie Project Hail Mary. The following day, they were spotted having drinks at the Shutter on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.

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