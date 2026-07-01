PHOTOS Brooks Nader and Her Sisters Expose Their Naked Bodies While Skinny Dipping on Luxury Vacation: Photos Source: MEGA ; @brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader and her sisters went for a skinny dip while on vacation. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brooks Nader is no stranger to baring it all for the camera, and her most recent post is no different. In snaps shared to her Instagram story, she was seen skinny dipping as she continues her vacation with her sisters: Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader, who also stripped down for a dip.

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Wearing Their Birthday Suits

Source: @brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader went for naked dip while on vacation.

First, Brooks shared a video of herself standing under a waterfall, with her long blonde hair as her only accessory, captioning the video, "HAD TO GO IN NAKED FOR GOOD LUCK," and using a cheeky white heart emoji to cover her assets. Before going nude, Brooks was seen wearing a bright red vintage Dolce & Gabbana strapless one-piece swimsuit. She paired it with a black scarf in her hair and fun black sunglasses.

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Source: @brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader's sisters also joined her in the nude.

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As the Instagram story continued, Brooks referred to the experience as "THE MOST MAGICAL DAY EVER," before sharing a picture with her sisters confirming they followed suit. In the image, all four Nader girls showed off their hourglass figures from behind, wearing nothing but towels around their lower halves. She captioned the sister moment "FOREVER @NADERSISTERS," which appears to be a new Instagram account created ahead of the Season 2 premiere of their hit reality TV show Love Thy Nader on Freeform and Hulu.

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Keeping Busy

Source: @brooksnader/instagram The second season of her reality TV show is set to air amid romance rumors.

Set to return this winter, the reality series follows the Louisiana-born sisters and models as they pursue their careers in New York City. The show, produced by Jimmy Kimmel, captures their close-knit dynamic and relationships, with the sisters promising a more "unhinged" season during a red carpet interview. Brooks' lavish trip with her sisters comes after she revealed that she was "never" dating actor Taron Egerton amid their rumored romance and PDA-packed sightings.

'I’m Just Baywatch-ing'

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader claimed she is still single.