Who Is Brooks Nader's Rumored Boyfriend Taron Egerton? Everything to Know After Their PDA-Filled L.A. Date Night

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Taron Egerton Is From England

Source: MEGA Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader are reportedly dating.

Has Brooks Nader found new love? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's rumored new boyfriend, Taron Egerton, was born in Birkenhead, Merseyside, on November 10, 1989. He studied at a primary school in Anglesey before moving to Aberystwyth when he was 12. During his teenage years, Egerton admitted he "had a period" of thinking he might be g-- after some of his friends at school came out. "I spoke to my mother about it," he revealed to Attitude. "It was part of a period in my life where my mind was figuring things out. You question everything, there are hormones… It was a very real feeling to me and I was very panicked and upset about how I would be perceived." He added, "That is not the same as going through it for real but there is some understanding of what it might be like, and I remember feeling that acutely. I'm am not comparing that to living it for real, but I am saying that I guess there is a small kernel of that which I have experienced." Egerton pointed out there is "a limit to being able to imagine how terrifying and how alienating" it might feel to come to terms with one's sexuality.

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Taron Egerton Is a Welsh Actor

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader has been linked to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

When he began acting at 15, Egerton successfully earned a scholarship to London's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Following his graduation in 2012, he was tapped to join the cast of the Kingsman movie franchise. "Filmmaking is inherently a collaborative medium, and to over-prepare to the point where it becomes slightly manufactured—that could be the death of the performance," he said on "The Awardist" podcast. "If it's something that involves a skill that is based around muscularity and muscle memory, I don't think you can do enough." Egerton began starring in and having voice roles in other TV series and films, including Sing, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Moominvalley and Sing 2. He then portrayed Elton John in the 2019 film Rocketman. "I mean, there's no two ways about it," Egerton said of the role. "I've never poured so much of myself into something. I've never felt so devoted to something over such a protracted period of time." He also has acting credits in Carry-On, She Rides Shotgun, Black Bird and Smoke.

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Taron Egerton Has Dated Several Stars

Source: MEGA Before Taron Egerton, Brooks Nader sparked dating rumors with Ben Affleck.

Egerton's first known relationship after his acting debut was with assistant director Emily Thomas. Their on-again, off-again romance lasted for six years, from 2016 until they called it quits for good in 2022. In October 2024, he was linked to Marvel actress, Chloe Bennet. But a few months later, on June 10, 2025, reports confirmed they parted ways.

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Taron Egerton Has Sparked Dating Rumors With Brooks Nader

Source: MEGA Taron Egerton was previously linked to Chloe Bennett.

Egerton has seemingly returned in the dating scene after he was spotted on a romantic dinner with Nader at Italian steakhouse Capo on March 28. Photos showed the pair walking side by side with linked arms during the outing. They later grabbed drinks at Shutters on the Beach. "Brooks and Taron met at a party at the beginning of the year and hit it off straight away," a source said, claiming Egerton and Nader have been secretly dating since the beginning of the year. "She is absolutely giddy about him and feels like he's completely different to anyone she's dated before." An insider told The Sun, "They've only known each other for a few months but it's moved quite quickly and they're very keen on each other." Meanwhile, Page Six reported the rumored couple watched Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary on March 27.

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Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader Were Spotted Kissing

Source: MEGA Neither Taron Egerton nor Brooks Nader has directly confirmed their relationship.

One day after their Santa Monica dinner date, Egerton and Nader stepped out for a PDA-filled outing in Santa Monica. They were photographed sharing a passionate kiss as they wrapped their arms around each other. More snaps showed the pair chatting while standing on a porch. Amid the buzz, Egerton's inner circle is said to be worried about his rumored relationship with Nader. "Who knows if this is happily ever after. But it could spectacularly backfire for Taron if things get messy," one source told The Sun U.K. "The Nader sisters are brutal and unafraid to play dirty to protect their own."

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A Source Said Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader Have 'Been on Multiple Dates Lately'

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader is reportedly 'definitely into' Taron Egerton.