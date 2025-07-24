or
Brooks Nader Stuns in New Campaign as She Promotes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Photos

Brooks Nader stunned in a new Samsung campaign!

July 24 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader is single — and wants the whole world to know it!

The model, 28, stunned in her new campaign partnership with Samsung, which was announced on Thursday, July 24. In the new clip, messages pop up about her relationship status, with one person writing, "Are you dating someone?" while another asks, "Any update on you two?"

The starlet is a proud owner of the Samsung Z Flip6, which viewers can see when they tune into her new Hulu show, Love Thy Nader.

“I have loved partnering with Samsung and I am so excited to officially be a part of Team Galaxy! My Samsung devices keep my busy schedule perfectly organized. I just got the brand new Z Fold7 and I am obsessed — it’s so thin and lightweight with the BEST camera!” the starlet told OK! in a statement.

image of Exclusive behind the scenes look into Samsung Galaxy’s Z Fold7 campaign shoot with Team Galaxy member, Brooks Nader.
Exclusive behind the scenes look into Samsung Galaxy’s Z Fold7 campaign shoot with Team Galaxy member, Brooks Nader.

Nader also shared the fun video on her Instagram page. "Unfolding some drama and officially joining #TeamGalaxy 😉#GalaxyZFold7 #SamsungPartner @samsungmobileusa," she captioned the new Instagram video, which was posted on Thursday, July 24.

Nader previously told OK! how fans can see her with her phone when the show premieres this year.

"My sisters and I would be ripping each other's weaves out every day, but then five minutes later, we'll be snuggling and scrolling on Instagram," she quipped. "That's why we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 because it's big! All my girlies can cuddle with me and look at the screen. I love how thin it is. I'm obsessed with it."

The Dancing With the Stars alum also points out how the phone takes "outrageous photos."

"The cameras are amazing, and you can now delete people out of your picture. You will see that on the show!" she added.

"I have been a Samsung girlie for a while now," she shared of the partnership. "I introduced that to the world in November of last year when I poked fun at a certain breakup. I was using this new phone in particular at the ESPYs on July 16. The photos and the quality are amazing! It's a one-stop shop for everything. I can take my Zoom meetings on it. It's multipurpose, and it's so amazing and easy. It's very thin and perfect. It's right up my alley! I wake up every morning and it tells me my schedule. It's like the weather is going to be this today, and you got a text from this person, and this is what is in your calendar. It's my own little best friend and it tells me what I have on tap and when I'm traveling. I'm away from my family and friends a lot, so I've grown an attachment to the phone."

To preorder the phone, click here.

