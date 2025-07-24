Brooks Nader Stuns in New Campaign as She Promotes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Photos

Nader previously told OK! how fans can see her with her phone when the show premieres this year.

"My sisters and I would be ripping each other's weaves out every day, but then five minutes later, we'll be snuggling and scrolling on Instagram," she quipped. "That's why we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 because it's big! All my girlies can cuddle with me and look at the screen. I love how thin it is. I'm obsessed with it."

The Dancing With the Stars alum also points out how the phone takes "outrageous photos."

"The cameras are amazing, and you can now delete people out of your picture. You will see that on the show!" she added.