Brooks Nader Says She's 'Never Been Happier' as She Embraces Her Single 'Era': 'A Lot of Fun!'
Brooks Nader is living her best life right now! Despite going through a divorce and breakup with Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko, she feels unstoppable.
"I've never been happier. I was in Europe for a month and then came back to L.A. I have a couple of things to work on in New York, and then I am going straight back to Europe with a big group of people. It's going to be a lot of fun! It's this new amazing era for me," the star, 28, who is a Team Galaxy member, exclusively told OK! one day after the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 16.
The model is gearing up to release her new Hulu docuseries, Love Thy Nader, alongside her three sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland Nader, on August 26.
"In the show, you do see a lot of things that a lot of people don't know about me. I was with the same person [Billy Haire] from 18 to 27 years old, and I'm only 28 now! I was married, and people don't know that side of me," she shared. "I feel like life really opened up when I was able to express myself and stick up for myself and find my voice. I'm excited for people to see the journey and the process, and at the same time, my sisters and I grew up in a conservative town. We didn't have money and grew up in this household where you were taught we need to grow up and become a wife and get married, cook and have babies. We went against the grain of that. We all moved to New York with the same dream, and I just hope that people watching it can realize no matter where you live or what your background is, you can do that and chase your dreams."
After a new teaser dropped on July 16, Brooks admitted there's so much more for people to watch.
"There's a lot of tea! Even the teaser didn't reveal much! Every time they drop a trailer, I'm like, 'Oh, I wonder what is going to be in this one!' It's a ride," she dished.
Though Brooks is pretty much an open book, she said there were a "couple of things" she didn't want to talk about. "Our producers and team are so talented and they have worked on some of the best shows in entertainment, so they're very good at getting things out of you but making you feel comfortable," she said. "I will say we did lay everything out there, and there was no stone left unturned. We really went for it. At the end of the day, we signed up to do this, and so we have to provide and be ourselves and tell the truth. I'm excited for everyone to meet my sisters. There's three more of me! We're all very different and they've got crazy stories to tell. I'm excited for people to follow their journey, too."
Ultimately, Brooks is grateful for the opportunity. "It's so crazy how it all came together, and I think people are going to enjoy it. It's something I've never seen on TV!" she exclaimed. "We are a crazy, crazy, crazy family from the deep, deep south of Louisiana. We grew up in one of the most Christian conservative households ever, and our parents are really religious. Now they have these four daughters running around New York, half-naked. People are like, 'Did your dad commit a crime when he was younger to deserve this?' I am like, 'No, he's so used to it, it's fine!'"
When viewers watch the show, they will also get a glimpse at her Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.
"My sisters and I would be ripping each other's weaves out every day, but then five minutes later, we'll be snuggling and scrolling on Instagram," she quipped. "That's why we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 because it's big! All my girlies can cuddle with me and look at the screen. I love how thin it is. I'm obsessed with it."
The TV personality also pointed out that the gadget takes epic selfies. "The photos are outrageous!" she said. "The cameras are amazing, and you can now delete people out of your picture. You will see that on the show!"
"I have been a Samsung girlie for a while now," she added of the partnership. "I introduced that to the world in November of last year when I poked fun at a certain breakup. I was using this new phone in particular at the ESPYs on July 16. The photos and the quality are amazing! It's a one-stop shop for everything. I can take my Zoom meetings on it. It's multipurpose, and it's so amazing and easy. It's very thin and perfect. It's right up my alley! I wake up every morning and it tells me my schedule. It's like the weather is going to be this today, and you got a text from this person, and this is what is in your calendar. It's my own little best friend and it tells me what I have on tap and when I'm traveling. I'm away from my family and friends a lot, so I've grown an attachment to the phone."
"It's available for preorder now and on sale next Friday, July 25. I'm so lucky I have one! If you want to look and feel your best, be on time to meetings and take the best selfies, go pre-order this now!" she concluded.