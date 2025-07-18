Brooks Nader Says She's 'Never Been Happier' as She Embraces Her Single 'Era': 'A Lot of Fun!'

The model is gearing up to release her new Hulu docuseries, Love Thy Nader, alongside her three sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland Nader, on August 26.

"In the show, you do see a lot of things that a lot of people don't know about me. I was with the same person [Billy Haire] from 18 to 27 years old, and I'm only 28 now! I was married, and people don't know that side of me," she shared. "I feel like life really opened up when I was able to express myself and stick up for myself and find my voice. I'm excited for people to see the journey and the process, and at the same time, my sisters and I grew up in a conservative town. We didn't have money and grew up in this household where you were taught we need to grow up and become a wife and get married, cook and have babies. We went against the grain of that. We all moved to New York with the same dream, and I just hope that people watching it can realize no matter where you live or what your background is, you can do that and chase your dreams."