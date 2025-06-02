Brooks Nader Goes Topless in Scandalous Snap After Saying She Is Open to Dating Women
Brooks Nader is making headlines again!
On Sunday, June 1, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model caused a stir when she posted a topless mirror selfie to her Instagram Story straight from a dressing room.
“Can’t wait to share this one,” she teased in the caption.
In the racy pic, one of her glam team members was seen styling her hair while she posed with her arm strategically covering her chest, giving a glimpse of her side b---.
She followed it up by slipping into a mossy green G-string bikini that showed off her toned waist and signature curves.
This sizzling post comes right after she made a bold statement about her dating life.
During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 launch event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, Nader opened up to a news outlet about her relationship status following her breakup with Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko.
When asked what she was looking for in a future partner, she said she's keeping her options open.
“I don’t even know, honestly. Maybe it’s Mr. maybe it’s Mrs., I don’t even know. Who knows? My sister keeps telling me I gotta switch teams,” Nader said.
She added that she’s “open to whatevs but not looking for a partner right now.”
The model finalized her divorce from Billy Haire and split from Savchenko all in the same month, officially closing that chapter of her life.
"That's a wrap," she declared.
But don't expect too many more details — for now — as she revealed the drama is set to unfold on her upcoming reality series Love Thy Nader, which follows Nader and her three sisters. The show will hit Hulu and Freeform this summer.
“It’s all, all on the show. You know people, people love to think that like, there’s something crazy and contrived about it. But, the truth of the matter is like, the cameras started rolling and the truth unfolded and it’s all on our show,” she explained.
Of course, her comment about switching teams didn’t go unnoticed. Days later, Savchenko appeared confused by the headlines, leaving a simple “...” on a post highlighting her remarks.
His fellow DWTS star Ezra Sosa echoed the confusion, commenting, “wait WHAT.”
As OK! previously reported, Nader and Savchenko met while filming DWTS Season 33, but things fizzled quickly. By October 2024, reports claimed he had called it off. Nader responded with a TikTok that hinted they were never exclusive.
Things then took a turn, as they were seen filming content together and even spent the holidays side by side.
However, by April, it was officially over again. Nader's sister even claimed they found “hard evidence” of Savchenko cheating.
The dancer claimed he was blindsided. “I’m still processing things,” he said, adding that he didn’t even realize he’d been dumped.
“I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy,” Savchenko said. “I’m not a f------ who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”