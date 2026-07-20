Brooks Nader Poses Topless and Bares Her Backside in Sizzling New Photos

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Brooks Nader, 29, is heating up Instagram once again! On Sunday, July 19, Nader took to her Instagram story to share back-to-back posts showing off her enviable assets.

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Baring It All

Source: MEGA,@brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader flaunted her figure in dual Instagram Story posts.

In the first photo, we see Nader naked as she turns her head to cover her face with her long blonde locks. She placed one arm strategically over her chest in an effort not to show too much. Pairing the post with Cindy Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," it seems Nader is living up to the lyrics. The next post, taken from behind, features Nader in a super mini white skirt and crop top that shows off her tiny waist ahead of an event with Michelob Ultra. Leaving very little to the imagination, she has her behind on full display with her hair down, captioning the post, "It's about the hair OKKKK." However, it was definitely more than just her luscious locks that caught fans' attention.

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'Totally Single Right Now'

Source: MEGA,@brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader is 'single right now' as she remains focused on her work.

The risky posts come just weeks after a source told People that Nader is "totally single." After being linked to actor Taron Egerton, the insider shared, "Brooks is totally single right now. She's been going out on dates and having fun, but her main focus is Baywatch. Brooks is currently filming both Baywatch and Love Thy Nader in L.A. right now. Her main focus is on work." Nader herself told TMZ on Wednesday, June 24, that she and Egerton were never together. "I'm just single, having fun, always," she shared.

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Booked and Busy

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader stars in the 'Baywatch' reboot as the squad's sassy captain, Selene.

The Baywatch reboot is scheduled to premiere on Fox in January 2027. The series, which consists of 12 episodes, is filmed at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif., and follows a new squad of lifeguards. Nader plays Selene, the "sharp-tongued" captain of the group, and is accompanied by some other big names, including Shay Mitchell and Livvy Dunne. Stephen Amell, who plays the lead role, Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff's character Mitch Buchannon from the original series, is said to "have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction,” according to her character's description.

Source: MEGA Season 2 of her family's reality TV show is also underway.