NEWS Brooks Nader Wants to 'Be Toxic' and 'Find Her Tommy Lee' as She Channels Her Inner Pamela Anderson in New 'Baywatch' Role Source: MEGA Brooks Nader is quickly turning into a modern-day Pamela Anderson — and that's just want she's been manifesting all along. Rebecca Friedman March 24 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brooks Nader's wildest dreams are coming true — and she says it's all thanks to manifesting. Shrugging off her hard work, determination, confidence, grit and resilience, Nader insisted landing a role on the highly-anticipated Baywatch reboot all came down to setting intentions and shifting her mindset by believing in her own ability to achieve goals. During a Tuesday, March 24, interview with Yahoo! creator Hilary Sheinbaum, the Love Thy Nader star reflected on landing the career-altering character of Selene on the 2026 FOX Baywatch reboot while comparing herself to the one and only Pamela Anderson — who starred as C.J. Parker in the original lifeguard drama series in 1992.

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Source: MEGA Brooks Nader said she 'manifested' her role as Selene on the 2026 'Baywatch' reboot.

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"The last thing I manifested was being in Baywatch," the 29-year-old revealed, predicting ways she hopes to follow in Anderson's footsteps beyond putting on the iconic red one-piece bathing suit for TV. "I’m going to be on Baywatch. Find my Tommy Lee. Be toxic. Get married and divorced again. Within a few months, probably," she quipped, referencing Anderson's whirlwind relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer.

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Brooks Nader Wants to 'Find Her Tommy Lee' While Filming 'Baywatch'

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Source: APEX / MEGA Pamela Anderson joined the original 'Baywatch' series in 1992.

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Anderson and Lee tied the knot while The Last Showgirl actress was starring on Baywatch in 1995. The Barb Wire star ultimately filed for divorce from the heavy metal band member in February 1998 after he was arrested for spousal abuse. Anderson filed for divorce after Lee was arrested for felony spousal abuse and child abuse in February 1998. Their divorce was finalized that same year, with Lee later pleading no contest to attacking Anderson while she held their son.

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'My Superpowers Are Scaring Me!'

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Source: APEX / MEGA Brooks Nader hopes to 'find her Tommy Lee' while filming Fox's 'Baywatch' reboot.

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Nader elaborated on just how well she manifested her latest role while speaking to TV Insider in a piece also published Tuesday. "When I shot my Sports Illustrated cover in the red one-piece, I picked that one off the rack because I was like, ‘This is so Baywatch. I have to shoot in this,'” she shared. "Lo and behold, it became the cover, which was amazing. It’s kind of a full-circle moment to see that that was in 2023 and we’re now in 2026, and that dream became a reality. … My superpowers are scaring me!"

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Brooks Nader Had Been 'Hoping' to Land 'Baywatch' Role 'for a Long Time'

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Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Brooks Nader reflected on how 'full-circle' it felt landing a role on 'Baywatch.'