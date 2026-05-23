Bruce Springsteen Blasts Donald Trump and CBS Bosses Amid Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Demise

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Bruce Springsteen showed up singing — and swinging — for the final week of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the show’s penultimate episode on May 20, the 76-year-old rock icon delivered a blunt, unscripted defense of Colbert while taking direct aim at both Donald Trump and the executives behind CBS’ parent company.

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Bruce Springsteen Comes for Donald Trump and Paramount

Source: MEGA The rock legend criticized Paramount and Donald Trump.

“I am here tonight in support of Stephen, because you’re the first guy in America who’s lost his show because we’ve got a president who can’t take a joke,” Springsteen told the audience. He followed with an even sharper jab at Paramount leadership: “And because Larry and David Ellison feel the need to kiss his a-- to get what they want. Stephen, these are small-minded people who’ve got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about.” The remarks landed in the middle of ongoing backlash surrounding CBS’ decision to cancel The Late Show, a move the network insists was financial. Critics, including Colbert himself, have pointed to the timing, which followed a $16 million settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview and Paramount’s push to finalize its merger with Skydance.

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A Political Moment on a Comedy Stage

Source: MEGA The singer revived his protest anthem.

Springsteen’s appearance didn’t stop at words. He performed an acoustic version of “Streets of Minneapolis,” a protest song he released earlier this year. The track was written in response to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti during federal immigration enforcement operations and has become a defining piece of his current, openly political tour. The performance reinforced what has become a consistent theme for Springsteen in recent months: using high-profile appearances to tie his music directly to political commentary.

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A Long-Running Feud

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen reignited his feud with Donald Trump.

Springsteen and Trump have been trading blows for months. At the launch of his Land of Hope and Dreams tour, Springsteen described the Trump administration as “corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous.” Trump fired back on social media, calling the singer a “dried up prune” and claiming he suffers from a “horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He later posted a doctored image mocking Springsteen’s appearance, continuing a pattern of personal attacks.

Stephen Colbert’s Final Week Turned Combative

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE Stephen Colbert’s final week turned increasingly political.