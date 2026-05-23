or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Bruce Springsteen
OK LogoPolitics

Bruce Springsteen Blasts Donald Trump and CBS Bosses Amid Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Demise

Composite photo of Donald Trump, David Ellison and Bruce Springsteen.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen defended Stephen Colbert on-air.

Profile Image

May 23 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen showed up singing — and swinging — for the final week of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the show’s penultimate episode on May 20, the 76-year-old rock icon delivered a blunt, unscripted defense of Colbert while taking direct aim at both Donald Trump and the executives behind CBS’ parent company.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen Comes for Donald Trump and Paramount

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The rock legend criticized Paramount and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The rock legend criticized Paramount and Donald Trump.

“I am here tonight in support of Stephen, because you’re the first guy in America who’s lost his show because we’ve got a president who can’t take a joke,” Springsteen told the audience.

He followed with an even sharper jab at Paramount leadership: “And because Larry and David Ellison feel the need to kiss his a-- to get what they want. Stephen, these are small-minded people who’ve got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about.”

The remarks landed in the middle of ongoing backlash surrounding CBS’ decision to cancel The Late Show, a move the network insists was financial. Critics, including Colbert himself, have pointed to the timing, which followed a $16 million settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview and Paramount’s push to finalize its merger with Skydance.

Article continues below advertisement

A Political Moment on a Comedy Stage

Image of The singer revived his protest anthem.
Source: MEGA

The singer revived his protest anthem.

Springsteen’s appearance didn’t stop at words. He performed an acoustic version of “Streets of Minneapolis,” a protest song he released earlier this year.

The track was written in response to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti during federal immigration enforcement operations and has become a defining piece of his current, openly political tour.

The performance reinforced what has become a consistent theme for Springsteen in recent months: using high-profile appearances to tie his music directly to political commentary.

MORE ON:
Bruce Springsteen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Long-Running Feud

Image of Bruce Springsteen reignited his feud with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen reignited his feud with Donald Trump.

Springsteen and Trump have been trading blows for months.

At the launch of his Land of Hope and Dreams tour, Springsteen described the Trump administration as “corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous.” Trump fired back on social media, calling the singer a “dried up prune” and claiming he suffers from a “horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

He later posted a doctored image mocking Springsteen’s appearance, continuing a pattern of personal attacks.

Stephen Colbert’s Final Week Turned Combative

Image of Stephen Colbert’s final week turned increasingly political.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE

Stephen Colbert’s final week turned increasingly political.

The clash comes as Colbert wraps his nearly 11-year run hosting The Late Show, which will end after more than 1,800 episodes. The late-night institution originally premiered in 1993 with host David Letterman.

Colbert has grown increasingly outspoken about CBS and Paramount in the lead-up to the finale, including calling the Trump settlement “a big fat bribe” during a recent monologue.

Springsteen’s appearance added star power and a sharper edge to that criticism, ensuring Colbert’s final week isn’t just about saying goodbye, but about making noise on the way out.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.