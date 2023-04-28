Barack & Michelle Obama Enjoy Double Date in Spain with Bruce Springsteen & Wife Patti Scialfa

The "Dancing in the Dark" singer, 73, sported a cream colored button-up and matching pants, while his other half, 69, stunned in a black blazer and white skirt with a long, elaborate fringe.

The former president, 61, wore an olive green jacket over a black shirt, and his wife, 59, looked gorgeous in a black coat with a beaded design on the front.

Spielberg, 76, rocked a casual look in a pair of dark wash jeans, a blue shirt, a black vest and a matching jacket and ball cap.