Barack & Michelle Obama Enjoy Double Date in Spain with Bruce Springsteen & Wife Patti Scialfa

barrack bruce pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 28 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted on a luxurious European double date on Thursday, April 27.

The ex POTUS and former First Lady were seen dining at Amar restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, alongside rock legend Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa. Famed director Steven Spielberg also joined the group at the upscale eatery.

obama
Source: mega

The "Dancing in the Dark" singer, 73, sported a cream colored button-up and matching pants, while his other half, 69, stunned in a black blazer and white skirt with a long, elaborate fringe.

The former president, 61, wore an olive green jacket over a black shirt, and his wife, 59, looked gorgeous in a black coat with a beaded design on the front.

Spielberg, 76, rocked a casual look in a pair of dark wash jeans, a blue shirt, a black vest and a matching jacket and ball cap.

steven spielberg
Source: mega

The famous friends weren't the only ones who had a fun night out on the town. A member of the restaurant staff at Amar shared a photo of one of the employees posing for a photo with Springsteen and Spielberg.

"Pleasures that this job gives you!!" they captioned the Instagram snap in Catalan.

Although it is unclear why the party of five decided to meet for dinner in the dazzling Spanish city, Springsteen is scheduled to hit the stage for a performance there on Friday night, April 28.

steven spielberg
Source: mega

This isn't the first time the Obamas have been spotted spending time with the "Born to Run" artist and his wife. The couples have been friends for years, and the ex-prez even teamed up with the singer to launch the "Renegades: Born in the USA" podcast in early 2021.

Source: OK!

Last September, the mother-of-two was also seen meeting Springsteen and Scialfa for dinner at Ralph Lauren's Manhattan restaurant, Polo Bar, while wearing a fitted black bustier underneath a cropped jacket. She accessorized the chic look with a pair of large, silver earrings.

