Feeble Bruce Willis Driven Around Los Angeles After Celebrating Thanksgiving With His Family Amid Dementia Battle

Photo of Bruce Willis; picture of actor with his daughters.
Source: MEGA; @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis' family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Bruce Willis' public sightings have been limited ever since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — though when he does emerge from privacy, it tends to be in the passenger seat of a luxury vehicle.

The 69-year-old was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 4, less than one week after he celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by his famous family members.

bruce willis driven los angeles celebrating thanksgiving family dementia
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis was recently driven around Los Angeles by his bodyguard.

In photos obtained by a news publication, the Die Hard actor could be seen sitting stoically beside his body guard, who was driving Willis around in a black Range Rover.

For the infrequent occasion, Willis sported a navy New York Yankees baseball cap and stayed warm in a nice coat.

bruce willis driven los angeles celebrating thanksgiving family dementia
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis spent Thanksgiving with his loving family.

While Willis took a brief trip out of the house on Wednesday, his daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, both enjoyed a sweet spa day.

Tallulah shared a photo of herself making a kissy face to her Instagram Story from inside of a salon, where she had tons of foils folded into her hair.

Scout, on the other hand, showed off her flawless skin after having a facial.

"Shiny robot baby face post facial reveal," Scout wrote alongside a mirror selfie — which featured the brunette beauty's radiant complexion and rosy cheeks, as she wore a green sweater and held onto her tweet coat and a basket-looking purse.

bruce willis driven los angeles celebrating thanksgiving family dementia
Source: @buuski/Instagram

Tallulah Willis snapped a selfie at the hair salon.

Bruce Willis

Bruce shares Tallulah and Scout with his ex-wife Demi Moore. The former spouses also share their eldest daughter, Rumer, 36.

The Sixth Sense star is additionally a dad to his and wife Emma Hemming Willis' two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

Amid his ongoing dementia battle, Bruce has still been included in family gatherings — including a recent Thanksgiving celebration.

Scout and Tallulah shared a sweet pair of pictures from Turkey Day of the sisters showing affection to their father on a couch, as he held onto a "best dad ever" sign and smiled softly.

bruce willis driven los angeles celebrating thanksgiving family dementia
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis showed off her glowing skin after having a facial.

Bruce's family updated fans in February 2023 that the award-winning actor's initial aphasia diagnosis had developed into frontotemporal dementia.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," a statement from the brood read at the time. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

The message continued: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the family concluded.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Wills.

