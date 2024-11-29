Bruce Willis Shares Sweet Moment With Daughters Tallulah and Scout in Rare Photos on Thanksgiving Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis shared a sweet moment with his daughters Tallulah and Scout on Thanksgiving amid his dementia battle .

The snaps, posted on Thursday, November 28, showed the trio cozying up to the Hollywood star as they presented him with a plaque that read, "Best Dad Ever."

“Grateful," Tallulah simply captioned the photos.

Of course, people were quick to send their warm wishes to the retired actor.

“Your dad has meant so much to us through his amazing talent. I genuinely appreciate you updating us about how he is doing. Good days or bad days…we are always here in support of your dad and his loved ones,” one avid fan of Bruce commented.