Bruce Willis Shares Sweet Moment With Daughters Tallulah and Scout in Rare Photos on Thanksgiving Amid Dementia Battle

Source: MEGA;@buuski/Instagram

Bruce Willis shared a rare Thanksgiving moment with daughters Tallulah and Scout amid his dementia battle.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Bruce Willis shared a sweet moment with his daughters Tallulah and Scout on Thanksgiving amid his dementia battle.

The snaps, posted on Thursday, November 28, showed the trio cozying up to the Hollywood star as they presented him with a plaque that read, "Best Dad Ever."

“Grateful," Tallulah simply captioned the photos.

Of course, people were quick to send their warm wishes to the retired actor.

“Your dad has meant so much to us through his amazing talent. I genuinely appreciate you updating us about how he is doing. Good days or bad days…we are always here in support of your dad and his loved ones,” one avid fan of Bruce commented.

Source: @buuski/Instagram

Bruce Willis shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and two daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis.

“All that matters is this. ♥️ sweet girls,” another chimed in.

“My father has FTD and reminds me so much of yours❤️ thanks for sharing with us❤️,” a third wrote about frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare and debilitating brain disorder that affects behavior, personality and language.

Bruce shares Tallulah and Scout, along with their older sister, Rumer, with ex Demi Moore.

Although the former flames split in 2000, they’ve maintained a close bond and now enjoy life as a blended family with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce and Emma share two younger daughters, Mabel, 12 and Evelyn, 10.

Since Bruce’s diagnosis in 2022, his entire family has rallied around him.

Just two days before her Thanksgiving post, Tallulah shared another sweet throwback photo of herself with her parents.

"I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!! At Rumer’s 30th ! 🍬🍬🍬," she exclaimed.

Source: @buuski/Instagram

The two girls spent time with their father on Thanksgiving.

While navigating the challenges of Bruce's illness, Emma has been candid about how she approaches the situation with their children.

"I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them," she said in an interview with Town & Country in October. "They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it."

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children," she explained.

Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis said her daughters know what's going on with their father.

Unfortunately, Emma knows Bruce's condition isn't going away.

"If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," the brunette beauty stated.

Source: MEGA

The couple got married in 2009.

"Obviously, I don’t like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked. They know that Daddy’s not going to get better. I’m not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down. Bruce wouldn’t want that. They’re going to see me fight for our family, have some hope, and help the next family out there," she continued.

