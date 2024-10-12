Bruce Willis Appears Downcast as He Makes Rare Outing in Los Angeles Amid Dementia Battle
Bruce Willis enjoyed a rare day out in Los Angeles.
On Friday, October 11, the Die Hard actor, 69, was spotted looking downcast in the passenger seat of a black SUV as he continues to navigate his heartbreaking dementia battle.
Willis wore a white shirt and seemed pensive looking out the window as someone drove him around the California city.
The patriarch was officially diagnosed with the condition in 2023, and his family, including his wife, Emma Heming, and his former spouse, Demi Moore, have been by his side through it all. "He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good," The Substance actress, 61, revealed in a recent interview. "And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love."
"It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me," she continued.
When asked about the advice she would give to other families going through a loved one having dementia, she emphasized how important it is to live in the moment with them. “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” Moore noted in a separate interview. “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are — not all that they’re not."
The model, 46, has also been candid about the journey of taking care of her husband. "Everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis," Heming said during the AFTD 2024 Education Conference earlier this year. "I could breathe. I could really exhale and sort of just feel this weight lift from my shoulders."
Willis' other half took to Instagram in March to share a sweet birthday tribute to the actor. "Just like you, we simply adore him," Heming wrote alongside pictures of Willis and their kiddos. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."
"He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞," she continued.
