How Bruce Willis, Martha Stewart and 10 Other Celebrities Celebrated Thanksgiving 2024
Bruce Willis
Two years after Bruce Willis stepped out of the spotlight due to his health battle, the Die Hard actor was seen smiling brightly in rare photos with daughters Tallulah and Scout Willis to celebrate Thanksgiving.
In the snaps, the 69-year-old held a nameplate with the words "Best Dad Ever."
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts shared a carousel of photos as part of her Thanksgiving celebration, which featured her fiancé, Cody John.
Jameela Jamil
On Instagram, Jameela Jamil revealed she does not celebrate Thanksgiving.
"I instead watch Tom Hanks movies and eat curry with friends. We call it Hanksgiving. I highly recommend this practice. I once sat next to him at a dinner but was too embarrassed to tell him of this long tradition of mine," she shared.
The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress included a photo of herself with Hanks in the same post, which she captioned with, "Please eat today. Don't let the diet demon adverts on sale get you and make you feel guilty for enjoying the MASSIVE privilege of enjoying food that you're lucky to have, with loved ones who you're lucky to still have here when so many are losing theirs right in front of our eyes."
Jamil ended her post with a playful message: "Live. Laugh. Eat. F---."
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer celebrated Thanksgiving with her son, Leodis.
"Very excited going into the holiday season. It has been a rewarding yet grueling year. Spending time with family and celebrating is not only needed but necessary! If not for your community, what is it for? Life is too short for us to not give it meaning," she captioned an Instagram post. "What are you thankful for this year? 🙏🏾♥️."
Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas transformed into Mrs. Claus at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"🎼Don’t Rain on my Parade! It doesn’t matter. It’s a kids dream for me. Happy Thanksgiving," she told her fans on Instagram.
Martha Stewart
For Thanksgiving this year, Martha Stewart spent most of her time baking pies.
The businesswoman said she made 35 pieces of the baked dish, adding, "I used three big ovens which are a mess now because I stupidly forgot to place cookie sheets under some of the pies which bubbled and oozed everywhere -the pies are delicious!"
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, shared a new turkey recipe featuring their brand's Pantalones Organic Tequila.
In an Instagram video, the lovebirds can be seen showing the preparation of their special Thanksgiving dish using a recipe from Laurence Agnew, the executive chef at The Grand Marlin Pensacola Beach.
"Oh look how beautiful this is!" Camila said. "We just made picture-perfect turkey with Pantalones. This is beautiful. I’ve never made a turkey so beautiful before."
She also congratulated Agnew for winning their Tequila Turkey giveaway and thanked him for making her "now comfortable on Thanksgiving turkey something I was so afraid of it before!!"
Mayim Bialik
"Hoping everyone has a safe and meaningful Thanksgiving today - no matter how you spend the day. As for turkey-free 🦃💚 me I’m all about incorporating plant-based meals this holiday season," Mayim Bialik wrote on Instagram.
The Big Bang Theory star then uploaded a photo of herself hugging a live turkey.
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn uploaded a photo of her and John Mulaney's child Malcolm enjoying his breakfast on Thanksgiving.
Pink
Sofía Vergara
Modern Family alum Sofía Vergara enjoyed Thanksgiving with her family at her vacation home, Casa Chipi Chipi. She and her loved ones jetted away to the location via seaplane.