How Bruce Willis, Martha Stewart and 10 Other Celebrities Celebrated Thanksgiving 2024

On Instagram, Jameela Jamil revealed she does not celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I instead watch Tom Hanks movies and eat curry with friends. We call it Hanksgiving. I highly recommend this practice. I once sat next to him at a dinner but was too embarrassed to tell him of this long tradition of mine," she shared.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress included a photo of herself with Hanks in the same post, which she captioned with, "Please eat today. Don't let the diet demon adverts on sale get you and make you feel guilty for enjoying the MASSIVE privilege of enjoying food that you're lucky to have, with loved ones who you're lucky to still have here when so many are losing theirs right in front of our eyes."

Jamil ended her post with a playful message: "Live. Laugh. Eat. F---."