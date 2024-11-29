or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Thanksgiving
OK LogoPHOTOS

How Bruce Willis, Martha Stewart and 10 Other Celebrities Celebrated Thanksgiving 2024

celebrities hanksgiving
Source: @buuski/Instagram; @marthastewart48/Instagram

These stars shared what they were up to amid their Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 10:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bruce Willis

bruce willis
Source: @buuski/Instagram

Bruce Willis is battling frontotemporal dementia.

Two years after Bruce Willis stepped out of the spotlight due to his health battle, the Die Hard actor was seen smiling brightly in rare photos with daughters Tallulah and Scout Willis to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In the snaps, the 69-year-old held a nameplate with the words "Best Dad Ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Roberts

emma roberts
Source: @emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts and Cody John announced their engagement in July.

Emma Roberts shared a carousel of photos as part of her Thanksgiving celebration, which featured her fiancé, Cody John.

Article continues below advertisement

Jameela Jamil

jameela jamil
Source: MEGA

Jameela Jamil has a different way of marking Thanksgiving.

On Instagram, Jameela Jamil revealed she does not celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I instead watch Tom Hanks movies and eat curry with friends. We call it Hanksgiving. I highly recommend this practice. I once sat next to him at a dinner but was too embarrassed to tell him of this long tradition of mine," she shared.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress included a photo of herself with Hanks in the same post, which she captioned with, "Please eat today. Don't let the diet demon adverts on sale get you and make you feel guilty for enjoying the MASSIVE privilege of enjoying food that you're lucky to have, with loved ones who you're lucky to still have here when so many are losing theirs right in front of our eyes."

Jamil ended her post with a playful message: "Live. Laugh. Eat. F---."

Article continues below advertisement

Keke Palmer

keke palmer
Source: @keke/Instagram

Keke Palmer welcomed her first child, Leo, in 2023.

Keke Palmer celebrated Thanksgiving with her son, Leodis.

"Very excited going into the holiday season. It has been a rewarding yet grueling year. Spending time with family and celebrating is not only needed but necessary! If not for your community, what is it for? Life is too short for us to not give it meaning," she captioned an Instagram post. "What are you thankful for this year? 🙏🏾♥️."

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Colón-Zayas

liza colon zayas
Source: MEGA

Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas transformed into Mrs. Claus at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"🎼Don’t Rain on my Parade! It doesn’t matter. It’s a kids dream for me. Happy Thanksgiving," she told her fans on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart

martha stewart
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

Martha Stewart became the subject of a Netflix documentary.

For Thanksgiving this year, Martha Stewart spent most of her time baking pies.

The businesswoman said she made 35 pieces of the baked dish, adding, "I used three big ovens which are a mess now because I stupidly forgot to place cookie sheets under some of the pies which bubbled and oozed everywhere -the pies are delicious!"

MORE ON:
Thanksgiving

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew McConaughey

matthew mcconaughey
Source: @camilamcconaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, followed a special turkey recipe.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, shared a new turkey recipe featuring their brand's Pantalones Organic Tequila.

In an Instagram video, the lovebirds can be seen showing the preparation of their special Thanksgiving dish using a recipe from Laurence Agnew, the executive chef at The Grand Marlin Pensacola Beach.

"Oh look how beautiful this is!" Camila said. "We just made picture-perfect turkey with Pantalones. This is beautiful. I’ve never made a turkey so beautiful before."

She also congratulated Agnew for winning their Tequila Turkey giveaway and thanked him for making her "now comfortable on Thanksgiving turkey something I was so afraid of it before!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Mayim Bialik

mayim bialik
Source: @missmayim/Instagram

Mayim Bialik promoted a healthier Thanksgiving celebration.

"Hoping everyone has a safe and meaningful Thanksgiving today - no matter how you spend the day. As for turkey-free 🦃💚 me I’m all about incorporating plant-based meals this holiday season," Mayim Bialik wrote on Instagram.

The Big Bang Theory star then uploaded a photo of herself hugging a live turkey.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Munn

olivia munn
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share two children.

Olivia Munn uploaded a photo of her and John Mulaney's child Malcolm enjoying his breakfast on Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement

Pink

pink
Source: @pink/Instagram

Pink wed Carey Hart in 2006.

"So many reasons for gratitude 🙏," Pink captioned a selfie with her brother Jason Moore.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara

sofia vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara opted to get away for the holiday.

Modern Family alum Sofía Vergara enjoyed Thanksgiving with her family at her vacation home, Casa Chipi Chipi. She and her loved ones jetted away to the location via seaplane.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady

tom brady
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady expressed his gratitude for "this crew" — his kids Jack, Benjamin and Vivian — as he celebrated Thanksgiving.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.