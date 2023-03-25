Emma Heming Willis Admits Husband Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle Is 'Definitely Very Lonely' As Prognosis Gets Worse
Emma Heming Willis opened up about her feelings amid husband Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis.
The 44-year-old went live on Instagram, joined by dementia specialist Teepa Snow, on Friday, March 24. The pair discussed Emma's experience since Bruce's diagnosis, as well as stigmas surrounding the heartbreaking disease.
"It's definitely very lonely," she spilled.
"Which, the blessing for us to be able to come out with our family's statement was to be able to have a community, and how beautiful is this community?" she added following the February 16 statement announcing the 68-year-old’s frontotemporal dementia.
The model gushed over "the amount of love and compassion that we've received."
The mother-of-two also addressed her recent message to paparazzi urging them to stop yelling at the sickly actor, saying, "I'm not asking for privacy, I'm just asking for respect of my husband and his disease."
Emma and that family's dementia specialist additionally debunked some stigmas surrounding the disease.
The occupational therapist discussed how "basketball is still an option," for the action star, "but we've got to slow it down a little bit and simplify it a little bit."
"But it's still possible. Do we want to do it? Yes, because it preserves so many other abilities," she added.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the devoted wife has shared her emotional journey as she’s dealt with her husband's health decline.
On Sunday, March 19, Bruce's birthday, Emma reflected on the hard times the brood has faced this year.
She uploaded a video to Instagram along with the caption, "The silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."
"I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well," she wrote.
In the clip Emma displayed her "swollen eyes" and "snotty" nose and revealed that she "started the morning by crying."
"I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message, or people always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice."
"I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday," Emma continued as she choked up.