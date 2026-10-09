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Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Says He 'Continues to Build on His Legacy' Amid Dementia Battle: 'So Proud'

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis shared a photo of Bruce Willis on Instagram as she marked World FTD Awareness Week.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 10:19 p.m. ET

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Emma Heming Willis is making sure Bruce Willis' legacy extends far beyond his legendary Hollywood career.

The model and advocate paid tribute to her husband during World Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Awareness Week, sharing a photo of the 71-year-old actor on Instagram on October 1 alongside a heartfelt message about his lasting impact.

Heming Willis admitted she couldn't let the awareness week pass without talking about Willis, explaining that he remains the driving force behind her advocacy work.

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A Tribute From His Wife

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Image of Three years after his diagnosis, Bruce Willis is still building his legacy.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Three years after his diagnosis, Bruce Willis is still building his legacy.

She said her husband has opened doors for her to help other families navigating dementia, and she plans to continue using those opportunities to make a difference.

She also expressed hope that Willis' diagnosis will help others feel less alone, emphasizing her desire to support families living with FTD and other forms of dementia, as well as the care partners standing beside them.

Despite the challenges of this chapter, Heming Willis said Willis "continues to build on his legacy" and ended her tribute by sharing how proud she is to be his wife. His daughter Scout Willis echoed the sentiment in the comments, expressing her pride Emma.

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Emma Heming Is Raising Awareness About FTD

Image of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis married in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis married in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce' family first announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person's ability to communicate. In February 2023, they shared that doctors had reached a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Since then, Emma has become a prominent advocate for dementia awareness, speaking candidly about the realities of supporting a loved one with the condition.

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Image of Since the family revealed his FTD diagnosis in 2023, Emma Heming Willis has become one of the most visible voices for awareness.
Source: MEGA

Since the family revealed his FTD diagnosis in 2023, Emma Heming Willis has become one of the most visible voices for awareness.

She has previously explained why she prefers the term "care partner" over "caretaker," highlighting the importance of recognizing the relationship she continues to share with Bruce.

She has also discussed his physical health and the ways he remains connected to her and their family.

A Close-Knit Family

Image of Emma Heming Willis said she is proud to be Bruce Willis' wife and is determined to make his diagnosis count.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis said she is proud to be Bruce Willis' wife and is determined to make his diagnosis count.

Bruce and Emma married in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The actor is also dad to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Throughout Bruce's diagnosis, his family has continued to share glimpses of their lives while advocating for greater awareness, resources and support for those affected by dementia.

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