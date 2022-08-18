Showing The Love! Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Rocks Demi Moore Designed Swimsuit

Moore joined her and Willis' daughters — Rumer, Tallulah and Scout — in modeling for the brand last year, and earlier this summer, she revealed some of her own designs for the popular swimwear. Throughout the campaign, she's been showcasing her fit physique and proving she still looks fabulous at 59!

"For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body," the Ghost explained in a recent interview. "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."