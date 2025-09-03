Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Is Trying to 'Enjoy Life' With Their Daughters Amid His Dementia Battle: 'Bruce Would Want That for Us'

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming's life was flipped upside down when husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, but she's doing her best to try and maintain a sense of normalcy for their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. One year after the initial diagnosis, the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The conditions resulted in him losing his communication skills.

Bruce Willis Wouldn't Want His Family to 'Wallow' Due to His Diagnosis

Emma Heming believes Bruce Willis wouldn't want his loved ones to 'wallow' due to his condition.

"While the grief and sadness and trauma is here all the time, I have learned it's okay for me to also enjoy our life," Heming shared in a new interview. "Bruce would want that for me and for our kids, to not wallow in the sadness of it, but also rise to it." The former model, 47, has found purpose by documenting her caregiving experience for her book, The Unexpected Journey. "I wrote the book that I wish someone had handed me on the day we received the diagnosis," she explained. "The only way I can get through this is to help someone else feel less alone."

Bruce Willis Lives Separately From His Wife and Kids

The former model revealed the movie star lives in a separate home to get the proper care he needs.

As OK! reported, Heming recently revealed that the Die Hard star, 70, lives in a separate home with a full-time care team. "Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," the mom-of-two said. She noted they see the actor "a lot," including for breakfast and dinner.

The brunette beauty received backlash after the reveal, but she refused to be shamed for the decision. "What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information that we would see these two camps. It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience," she said in an Instagram video. "That is what caregivers are up against. Judgement from others."

The mom-of-two's book, out on September 9, focuses on her caregiving journey.