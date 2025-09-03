or
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Is Trying to 'Enjoy Life' With Their Daughters Amid His Dementia Battle: 'Bruce Would Want That for Us'

Photo of Bruce Willis with Emma Heming and a photo of Emma Heming with her two daughters
Source: mega;@emmahemingwillis/instagram

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Emma Heming's life was flipped upside down when husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, but she's doing her best to try and maintain a sense of normalcy for their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

One year after the initial diagnosis, the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The conditions resulted in him losing his communication skills.

Bruce Willis Wouldn't Want His Family to 'Wallow' Due to His Diagnosis

Photo of Emma Heming believes Bruce Willis wouldn't want his loved ones to 'wallow' due to his condition.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram

Emma Heming believes Bruce Willis wouldn't want his loved ones to 'wallow' due to his condition.

"While the grief and sadness and trauma is here all the time, I have learned it's okay for me to also enjoy our life," Heming shared in a new interview. "Bruce would want that for me and for our kids, to not wallow in the sadness of it, but also rise to it."

The former model, 47, has found purpose by documenting her caregiving experience for her book, The Unexpected Journey.

"I wrote the book that I wish someone had handed me on the day we received the diagnosis," she explained. "The only way I can get through this is to help someone else feel less alone."

Bruce Willis Lives Separately From His Wife and Kids

Photo of the former model revealed the movie star lives in a separate home to get the proper care he needs.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram

The former model revealed the movie star lives in a separate home to get the proper care he needs.

As OK! reported, Heming recently revealed that the Die Hard star, 70, lives in a separate home with a full-time care team.

"Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," the mom-of-two said. She noted they see the actor "a lot," including for breakfast and dinner.

The brunette beauty received backlash after the reveal, but she refused to be shamed for the decision.

"What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information that we would see these two camps. It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience," she said in an Instagram video. "That is what caregivers are up against. Judgement from others."

Photo of the mom-of-two's book, out on September 9, focuses on her caregiving journey.
Source: mega

The mom-of-two's book, out on September 9, focuses on her caregiving journey.

"Everyone will have an opinion, but you have to remind yourself that most don’t have the experience to back it up," she continued. "Even if someone is closely familiar with dementia or the condition you are caring for, they aren't in your home, so they don't know how your person is behaving or your family dynamics."

"The truth is that the opinions are so loud and they're so noisy," the newly minted author concluded. "But if they don't have the experience of this, they don't get a say, and they definitely don't get a vote."

In addition to the two girls the Sixth Sense star shares with his spouse — whom he married in 2009 — he has three grown daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.

