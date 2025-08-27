HEALTH Emma Heming Willis' Heartbreaking Confession: Husband Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis Led to Her Own Battle With Depression Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Emma Heming Willis shared in an ABC special that Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis led her to face depression. OK! Staff Aug. 27 2025, Updated 8:16 a.m. ET

Emma Heming Willis, the devoted wife of Bruce Willis, bravely shared her struggle with depression in an emotional interview about the actor's fight against dementia. In a recent ABC special, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Emma revealed how she felt "alone" and "isolated" in the aftermath of her husband's diagnosis. Speaking candidly with Diane Sawyer, the 47-year-old explained how Bruce's health issues left her feeling as though she was "losing it." To cope with the rising tide of emotions, Emma sought professional help and enlisted caregivers to provide around-the-clock support for Bruce.

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube She admitted feeling 'alone' and 'isolated' before seeking help and support.

"Now, I'm focused on shining more light on the disease," she said. "We want families, we want people to be able to be diagnosed earlier, when they can participate in these trials." Emma has also created a list of practical tips to help friends and family navigate their roles as caregivers. "We are very fortunate enough that we can afford care and many families are not able to. Formal caregiving is astronomical, yet they deserve every penny," she shared.

Source: Mega The mom-of-two emphasized raising awareness and early diagnosis for families affected by dementia.

In March 2022, Emma and Bruce's family, including his daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced Bruce's initial diagnosis of aphasia, which affects cognitive abilities. In their statement, they said, "As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues... As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Source: Mega Bruce Willis’ family announced his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

Nearly a year later, the family provided an update on Bruce's health, stating: "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)." They emphasized the need for more awareness and research surrounding the disease, noting that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube The Willis family urges the public to support dementia awareness and research.