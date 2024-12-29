Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Admits Anniversaries Bring 'Anger and Grief' Amid Actor's Dementia Battle: 'Why Him?'

“17 years of us ❤️ Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” the brunette beauty, 46, confessed.

“I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat 💞,” she added.