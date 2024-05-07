Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Admits 'Everything Changed' After Revealing His Dementia Diagnosis to the World: 'I Could Breathe'

In March, Heming took to Instagram to celebrate her spouse's birthday with glowing words of love. "Just like you, we simply adore him," the proud wife penned alongside heartwarming pictures of Willis and their kiddos. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

"He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞," she continued.