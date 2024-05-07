OK Magazine
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Admits 'Everything Changed' After Revealing His Dementia Diagnosis to the World: 'I Could Breathe'

May 7 2024

Emma Heming felt a shift in her life after revealing Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis to the public.

While speaking at the AFTD 2024 Education Conference on Friday, May 3, the model, 45, revealed how helpful it was when the family decided to tell the world the Die Hard actor, 69, was battling frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"Everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis," Heming explained. "I could breathe. I could really exhale and sort of just feel this weight lift from my shoulders."

The brunette beauty and Willis share Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. The Glass star is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with former wife Demi Moore.

In March, Heming took to Instagram to celebrate her spouse's birthday with glowing words of love. "Just like you, we simply adore him," the proud wife penned alongside heartwarming pictures of Willis and their kiddos. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

"He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞," she continued.

The blended family has come together in the wake of the Unbreakable actor's diagnosis. The Striptease star, 61, has especially helped Heming in figuring out how to cope with their current circumstances, as the actor is no longer able to properly communicate.

"What I'll share is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't, but what is, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that," Moore said in a recent interview.

Despite the heartache of Willis' health, the brood has been thrilled over the House Bunny actress giving her dad his first grandchild, a baby girl named Louetta, who turned 1 last month.

“He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in her life," the insider spilled to a news outlet.

