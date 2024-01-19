Bryan Greenberg Reveals He Became Briefly 'Hooked' on Oxycontin: 'I Was Getting Dope Sick'

"My inspiration came because a few years ago, I'm not an addict, but I went in for a routine surgery and I was prescribed Oxycontin, and I got really hooked on them," he revealed. "And I was getting dope sick getting off of them."

"It was just like one pill turned into four pills a day, turned into 10 pills a day, turned into 15 pills a day," he noted. "I was like, 'Oh, I've got to probably stop doing this, this is getting to me. It was like, 'Oh, I feel sick without them. I need them. I'm actually physically ill without them.'"