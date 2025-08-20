Bryan Kohberger Had 'Bloody Knuckles' and 'Bad' Cuts on His Body for Weeks After Murdering 4 Idaho College Students, Classmates Reveal
Bryan Kohberger looked worse for wear while attending graduate classes at Washington State University in the weeks after he murdered four University of Idaho college students in November 2022.
In newly uncovered interviews with Idaho State Police, Kohberger's classmates recalled noticing the convicted murderer being covered in "bad" cuts after committing quadruple homicide while providing a more clear timeline on his whereabouts in the moments after brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death inside of their off-campus Moscow home.
During the early hours of the morning on November 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into the group's house and repeatedly stabbed Goncalves and Mogen as they slept together in a bed upstairs. Chapin was also killed while asleep in Kernodle's bed, though his girlfriend was awake and intensely tried to fight back before she was ultimately defeated by the killer.
Bryan Kohberger Murder Timeline: What Happened After?
That very same day, Kohberger returned to the scene of the crime while on the phone with his mother. He eventually headed back to his on-campus apartment at WSU, according to documents from Idaho State Police, Moscow State Police and the Pullman Police Department.
On November 15, 2022 — just two days after the quadruple murders — Kohberger showed up for class extremely late. He skipped the same class two days later and "sent an email about not being there."
By November 18, 2022, Kohberger switched his car registration from Pennsylvania to Washington, making it harder for police to keep track of his vehicle.
Then, Kohberger completely vanished for an entire week before someone spotted him for the first time on November 29, 2022, when classes had resumed after Thanksgiving break.
By November 29, which was more than two weeks after the murders, Kohberger still had noticeable injuries on his body.
During an interview with Idaho State Police, a female classmate claimed Kohberger had "cuts on his hands" which were "similar to cat scratches." She said he tried to cover them with Band-Aids.
One of Kohberger's other classmates informed police that she saw him with "bloody knuckles" at one point in November, however, she wasn't sure if it was after or "just prior to the homicides."
"The hands looked really beat up like he was hitting something," the WSU graduate student explained.
Another classmate — who sat just three feet away from Kohberger — recalled in a police interview how the killer returned from Thanksgiving break with "bruised knuckles," "redness halfway up the back of the left hand from his knuckles" and "a cut on his ring finger."
The individual allegedly asked Kohberger what happened, though he claimed to be a boxer.
Kohberger still had "bad" cuts and bloody knuckles by December, causing one classmate to jokingly ask him if "he had been punching drywall in anger."
He replied by stating that he was in an indoor accident, but she didn't believe him because the injuries appeared to have been caused by asphalt.
Yet another classmate noticed scratches on "Kohberger's hands and face," which the criminal claimed was from a car accident.
For the rest of the semester, Kohberger wore a puffy jacket — potentially in an attempt to cover up any bodily trauma he appeared to endure.