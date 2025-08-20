Bryan Kohberger Files Sexual Harassment Complaint After Inmate Threatens Him: 'F--- You'
Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a sexual harassment complaint and requested a transfer after just a few days in the J-Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.
"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," Kohberger wrote in a handwritten note on July 30, obtained by a news outlet.
Bryan Kohberger Filed a Sexual Harassment Claim
Flooding is a prison term for when inmates purposely overflow their cell water as a form of disruption.
Five days later, Kohberger, 30, complained to a prison guard of sexual harassment after an inmate allegedly told him, “I’ll b--- f-- you.” In addition, Kohberger accused another inmate of saying, “The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's” and asked to be moved to B-Block.
Prison Officials Told Kohberger to 'Give It Time'
B-Block is similar to J-Block as both include single-person cells and only allow non-contact visits. Individuals are transported in restraints, receive one hour of outdoor recreation daily and are permitted to shower every other day.
According to the incident report, the guard submitted the information three days later, confirming that he “recalls vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger,” but was not able to discern what the inmate was saying.
Bryan Kohberger Was Sentenced to Life in Prison
In response to the note, prison officials told Kohberger to “give it some time,” as flooding is a “relatively rare occurrence" and J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."
Kohberger was moved to J-Block on July 29, five days after being sentenced to serve four lifetimes in prison for the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Bryan Kohberger Showed No Remorse After Sentencing
The former PhD student of criminology narrowly avoided the death penalty by admitting to breaking into the victims' home and brutally stabbing them to death in November 2022.
As part of the deal, Kohberger had to agree to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole and waive his right to appeal.
Kohberger appeared to show no remorse, remaining emotionless and declining to make a statement after the sentencing hearing.