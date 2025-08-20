BREAKING NEWS Bryan Kohberger Files Sexual Harassment Complaint After Inmate Threatens Him: 'F--- You' Source: MEGA Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a sexual harassment complaint and requested a transfer after just a few days at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a sexual harassment complaint and requested a transfer after just a few days in the J-Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise. "Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," Kohberger wrote in a handwritten note on July 30, obtained by a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Filed a Sexual Harassment Claim

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger requested to be moved from J-block.

Flooding is a prison term for when inmates purposely overflow their cell water as a form of disruption. Five days later, Kohberger, 30, complained to a prison guard of sexual harassment after an inmate allegedly told him, “I’ll b--- f-- you.” In addition, Kohberger accused another inmate of saying, “The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's” and asked to be moved to B-Block.

Article continues below advertisement

Prison Officials Told Kohberger to 'Give It Time'

Source: MEGA B-block is very similar to J-block.

B-Block is similar to J-Block as both include single-person cells and only allow non-contact visits. Individuals are transported in restraints, receive one hour of outdoor recreation daily and are permitted to shower every other day. According to the incident report, the guard submitted the information three days later, confirming that he “recalls vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger,” but was not able to discern what the inmate was saying.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Was Sentenced to Life in Prison

Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM Bryan Kohberger confessed to murdering four college students.

In response to the note, prison officials told Kohberger to “give it some time,” as flooding is a “relatively rare occurrence" and J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier." Kohberger was moved to J-Block on July 29, five days after being sentenced to serve four lifetimes in prison for the murder of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger Showed No Remorse After Sentencing

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger avoided the death penalty by confessing to the crime.