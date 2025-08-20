or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Crime
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Bryan Kohberger Files Sexual Harassment Complaint After Inmate Threatens Him: 'F--- You'

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a sexual harassment complaint and requested a transfer after just a few days at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a sexual harassment complaint and requested a transfer after just a few days in the J-Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.

"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," Kohberger wrote in a handwritten note on July 30, obtained by a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Filed a Sexual Harassment Claim

Photo of Bryan Kohberger requested to be moved from J-block.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger requested to be moved from J-block.

Flooding is a prison term for when inmates purposely overflow their cell water as a form of disruption.

Five days later, Kohberger, 30, complained to a prison guard of sexual harassment after an inmate allegedly told him, “I’ll b--- f-- you.” In addition, Kohberger accused another inmate of saying, “The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's” and asked to be moved to B-Block.

Article continues below advertisement

Prison Officials Told Kohberger to 'Give It Time'

Photo of B-block is very similar to J-block.
Source: MEGA

B-block is very similar to J-block.

B-Block is similar to J-Block as both include single-person cells and only allow non-contact visits. Individuals are transported in restraints, receive one hour of outdoor recreation daily and are permitted to shower every other day.

According to the incident report, the guard submitted the information three days later, confirming that he “recalls vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger,” but was not able to discern what the inmate was saying.

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Was Sentenced to Life in Prison

Photo of Bryan Kohberger confessed to murdering four college students.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Kohberger confessed to murdering four college students.

In response to the note, prison officials told Kohberger to “give it some time,” as flooding is a “relatively rare occurrence" and J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."

Kohberger was moved to J-Block on July 29, five days after being sentenced to serve four lifetimes in prison for the murder of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger Showed No Remorse After Sentencing

Photo of Bryan Kohberger avoided the death penalty by confessing to the crime.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger avoided the death penalty by confessing to the crime.

The former PhD student of criminology narrowly avoided the death penalty by admitting to breaking into the victims' home and brutally stabbing them to death in November 2022.

As part of the deal, Kohberger had to agree to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole and waive his right to appeal.

Kohberger appeared to show no remorse, remaining emotionless and declining to make a statement after the sentencing hearing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.