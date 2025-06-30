Idaho College Murder Victims' Best Friend Recalls Chilling Moment He Found Their Mutilated Bodies

Four college students were infamously murdered in 2022 at their off-campus home near the University of Idaho — and one of their best friends found the victims' slain bodies.

Hunter Johnson is speaking out alongside his girlfriend, Emily Alandt, for the first time publicly since he discovered the bodies of Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Johnson and Alandt sat down for a cover story interview ahead of their appearance in the upcoming Prime Video docuseries One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, which hits the streaming service on July 11. They also have words in James Patterson and Vicky Ward's upcoming book The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy, which debuts on July 14.